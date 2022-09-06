Passer au contenu principal
      Nike Blazer Mid '77

      Chaussure pour Bébé et Petit enfant

      75 $

      Votre petit basketteur peut dominer le jeu avec la Nike Blazer Mid '77. Ce classique des parquets se transforme en légende du streetwear grâce à son style rétro et à son confort.

      • Couleur affichée : Blanc/Orange total/Noir
      • Article : DA4088-100

      • Très jolie mes ne correspond pas pour les pied fin

        d5b65246-d5c3-4b08-97b3-697fb0b32c87 - 06 sept. 2022

        Très jolie, malheureusement si votre enfant a le pied et la cheville fine cela ne correspond pas. Votre enfant va perdre sa chaussure en marchant. Dommage quel n'existe pas avec des vrais lacets. C'était vraiment mon coup de coeur

      • Utterly disappointed

        34c559cb-922f-41d9-8cd9-f1fbe1cfdd8a - 04 sept. 2022

        Utterly disappointed with these shoes. Very stylish but not practical. My sons feet just slip right out of them! What a waste of money ! Do not buy unless your child doesn’t walk yet

      • It

        31ca0b9d-6459-401e-9d87-036a5214c677 - 22 juin 2022

        I like the shoe but my daughter's feet kept slipping out because it's can't be tied. I bought two and had to give the one pair away because the lace was not holding. It will be better if the lace can be tied instead of what it is