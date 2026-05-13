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Nike Primary NanoKnit Performance-Kapuzenjacke mit Dri-FIT-Technologie und UV-Schutz für Herren - Smoke Grey/Heather/Smoke Grey

Recyclingmaterialien

Nike Primary NanoKnit

Performance-Kapuzenjacke mit Dri-FIT-Technologie und UV-Schutz für Herren

30 % Rabatt
Smoke Grey/Heather/Smoke Grey
Schwarz/Schwarz
Light Army/Medium Olive/Heather/Light Army
Baroque Brown/Tar/Heather/Baroque Brown
Größe auswählenGrößentabelle
  • Fällt groß aus. Wir empfehlen dir, eine Nummer kleiner zu bestellen

Dieses Produkt besteht zu mindestens 75 % aus recycelten Polyesterfasern.

Mit diesem vielseitigen Hoodie kommst du durch dein Workout und deinen Tag. Unser dehnbares NanoKnit-Material, benannt nach seinen superfeinen Garnen und der engmaschigen Konstruktion, ist leicht und ultraweich. Wir haben es mit unserer schweißableitenden Technologie und UV-Schutz kombiniert, um diesen Hoodie zu einem unverzichtbaren Performance-Basic zu machen.


  • Gezeigte Farbe: Smoke Grey/Heather/Smoke Grey
  • Style: II1308-085

Nike Primary NanoKnit

30 % Rabatt

Mit diesem vielseitigen Hoodie kommst du durch dein Workout und deinen Tag. Unser dehnbares NanoKnit-Material, benannt nach seinen superfeinen Garnen und der engmaschigen Konstruktion, ist leicht und ultraweich. Wir haben es mit unserer schweißableitenden Technologie und UV-Schutz kombiniert, um diesen Hoodie zu einem unverzichtbaren Performance-Basic zu machen.

Vorteile

  • Nike Dri-FIT-Technologie leitet Schweiß von der Haut ab, wodurch er schneller verdunstet und du angenehm trocken bleibst.
  • Gestickte Ösen im Achselbereich sorgen für Belüftung und kühlen Tragekomfort.
  • Modifizierte Raglanärmel sorgen für uneingeschränkte Bewegungsfreiheit.
  • Flache Nähte sorgen für ein weiches Tragegefühl.

Produktinformationen

  • Seitentaschen
  • Aufgesticktes Swoosh-Logo
  • Body: 90 % Polyester / 10 % Elastan. Kapuzenfutter: 75 % Polyester / 13 % Baumwolle / 12 % Viskose
  • Maschinenwäsche
  • Importiert
  • Dieses Kleidungsstück schützt in den bedeckten Bereichen vor den UVA- und UVB-Strahlen der Sonne. Für den Schutz unbedeckter Bereiche empfehlen wir die Verwendung hochwertiger Sonnenschutzmittel.
  • Gezeigte Farbe: Smoke Grey/Heather/Smoke Grey
  • Style: II1308-085

Größe und Passform

    • Model trägt Größe M bei einer Körpergröße von 185 cm
    • Standardpassform: lässig und traditionell
    • Fällt groß aus. Wir empfehlen dir, eine Nummer kleiner zu bestellen
  • Größentabelle

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.

Kostenlose Abholung im Store und 30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Herstellungsinformationen

    • Der recycelte Polyester, der in Nike Produkten verwendet wird, besteht aus recycelten Plastikflaschen, die gereinigt, zerkleinert und in Pellets umgewandelt werden. Diese Pellets werden zu neuem, hochwertigem Garn versponnen, das wiederum in unseren Produkten eingesetzt wird. So reduzieren wir die Auswirkungen unserer Performance-Produkte auf die Umwelt.
    • Neben der Reduzierung von Abfällen reduziert recycelter Polyester die Kohlenstoff-Emissionen um bis zu 30 % im Vergleich zu neu produziertem Polyester. Nike verwendet jährlich durchschnittlich 1 Milliarde Plastikflaschen, die sonst auf Mülldeponien und letztendlich im Meer gelandet wären.

Bewertungen (26)

4.3 Sterne

  • Utilitarian Material Leading to the Future

    Black Zippy

    This is an awesome and versatile piece that could be utilized in a variety of ways. The material is soft and stretchy, and the hoodie is insanely comfortable. One of my favorite features of the hoodie is the front pockets-- not only are they great for keeping my hands warm, but also the right pocket has a small inner pocket that works great for keys or a thin phone. (As a left-handed person, I would suggest having the inner pocket on both sides since it's SO useful and doesn't alter the silhouette at all.) The double ended zipper is awesome, allowing the wearer to sit down easily and unzip from the bottom while staying warm up top. The defining feature of this piece is the hood. I love how it connects with the top zipper, keeping my neck and face warm even in wind. To that point, this hoodie provides outstanding wind protection without being overly warm-- perfect for running in San Francisco, where one's temperature varies widely based on running uphill vs downhill and in the fog or the sun. The stretch and fit also allow fluid movement, optimal for an outdoor boxing or lifting session. I have the hoodie in black, and with this clean color, the piece is incredibly versatile-- I can easily shift from hanging around the house to a workout to a night out, staying warm with an excellent layer. Overall, love this hoodie and will wear it for a long time. It'll be great for travel.

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Nike Dri Fit

    Nike jacket

    I recently tried this men’s Dri-FIT jacket, and overall I’m really pleased with it. The material is lightweight, breathable, and does a great job keeping you cool and dry throughout the day—perfect for workouts or just running errands. The only downside for me was the sizing. It fit a little bigger than expected, so I’d recommend sizing down if you prefer a more fitted look. Aside from that, the comfort and performance definitely stand out. Overall, I would recommend this product for anyone looking for a comfortable, moisture-wicking jacket with great quality.

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great hoodie

    Torr80

    The Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Full-Zip Performance Hoodie has been one of my go to sweatshirts. The hoodies material is really soft and comfortable, conforming to the shape of my body adding an athletic look to my wardrobe. The dri-fit provided a cooling sensation when worn in hot weather and warmth in cold weather making for adaptability. I enjoyed the double zipper. It’s a nice feature that allows me to style the hoodie in multiple ways to go with my outfit or comfort level. The One thing I would change would be the length of the torso. The hoodie would rise up at the waist when I would raise my arms above my head. Overall, this is a phenomenal hoodie to have in your closet. It combines versatility and style into one comfortable essential to add to your wardrobe.

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Primary NanoKnit Performance-Kapuzenjacke mit Dri-FIT-Technologie und UV-Schutz für Herren

Nike Primary NanoKnit

30 % Rabatt

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