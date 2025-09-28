Nike Dri-FIT Strike kniehohe Fußballsocken

Holes at toes
EdwarH431951111
At the beginning the quality is fine, but after a few months (3), of only wearing the socks once a week, holes form at the toes or at the ankle
Recyclingmaterialien
Dieses Produkt besteht zu mindestens 65 % aus recycelten Polyesterfasern
Für Tragekomfort von der Start- bis zur Ziellinie. Egal, ob du Fußball-Fähigkeiten mit Drills trainierst oder für das große Spiel auf das Spielfeld gehst – diese Socken machen alles mit. Diese Socken sorgen mit schweißableitender Technologie für trockenen Tragekomfort.
Nike Dri-FIT Strike
Für Tragekomfort von der Start- bis zur Ziellinie. Egal, ob du Fußball-Fähigkeiten mit Drills trainierst oder für das große Spiel auf das Spielfeld gehst – diese Socken machen alles mit. Diese Socken sorgen mit schweißableitender Technologie für trockenen Tragekomfort.
Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.
Kostenlose Abholung im Store und 30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.
4.4 Sterne
Holes at toes
EdwarH431951111
At the beginning the quality is fine, but after a few months (3), of only wearing the socks once a week, holes form at the toes or at the ankle
Very nice socks but not durable.
AprilR67509476
Very nice socks but not durable. Unfortunately, didn't last long. Quickly developed holes in the toes of both socks.
Top
KathaWi
Sitzen sehr gut, nur etwas zu lang
Nike Dri-FIT Strike