Nike Club Fleece-Cargoshorts (Herren)

Snap buttons come off!
teodori101942683
Very unhappy with my purchase! Had them just for one week and the snap buttons on the cargo pockets start to come off . I will never buy again . Strongly I do not recommend this shorts.
Diese klassische Shorts ist clean und lässig. Außen geschmeidig und innen superweich – dieses Modell aus angerautem Fleece bietet zuverlässigen Tragekomfort.
Nike Club
Diese klassische Shorts ist clean und lässig. Außen geschmeidig und innen superweich – dieses Modell aus angerautem Fleece bietet zuverlässigen Tragekomfort.
Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.
Kostenlose Abholung im Store und 30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.
4.4 Sterne
Snap buttons come off!
teodori101942683
Very unhappy with my purchase! Had them just for one week and the snap buttons on the cargo pockets start to come off . I will never buy again . Strongly I do not recommend this shorts.
Great pair of cargo shorts
Nike 270
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Very comfortable and come down just past the knee. I would highly recommend these shorts
Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
#productsprovidedbynike
Vacation gear
Th117
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Great comfortable vacation gear that allows you to relax and be comfortable while you travel
Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
#productsprovidedbynike
Nike Club