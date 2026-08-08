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Nike Air Max Moto 2K Schuh für ältere Kinder - College Grey/Dark Violet Ore/Taupe Haze/Light Iron Ore

Nike Air Max Moto 2K

Schuh (ältere Kinder)

109,99 €
College Grey/Dark Violet Ore/Taupe Haze/Light Iron Ore
Schwarz/Metallic Dark Grey/Dark Smoke Grey
Summit White/Purple Dynasty/Metallic Silver/Light Violet Ore
Wolf Grey/Vast Grey/Cool Grey/Wolf Grey
Bright Spruce/Dusty Cactus/Green Strike/Weiß
Cream II/Sail/Fauna Brown
Weiß/Pure Platinum/Metallic Silver/Weiß
Weiß/Pure Platinum/Metallic Silver/Pink Foam
Platinum Tint/Cave Stone/Anthracite/Metallic Silver
Sail/Old Royal/Wolf Grey/Aurora Blue
Größe auswählenGrößentabelle

Retro. Stylisch. Und vor allem: bequem. Das ist der Air Max Moto 2K. Er wurde von den Laufschuhen der 2000er-Jahre inspiriert und verfügt über luftiges Mesh sowie eine umschließende Dämpfung – vom Schaumstoff unter dem Fuß bis hin zur Polsterung an der Lasche und den Knöcheln.


  • Gezeigte Farbe: College Grey/Dark Violet Ore/Taupe Haze/Light Iron Ore
  • Style: IR0587-001

Nike Air Max Moto 2K

109,99 €

Retro. Stylisch. Und vor allem: bequem. Das ist der Air Max Moto 2K. Er wurde von den Laufschuhen der 2000er-Jahre inspiriert und verfügt über luftiges Mesh sowie eine umschließende Dämpfung – vom Schaumstoff unter dem Fuß bis hin zur Polsterung an der Lasche und den Knöcheln.

Vorteile

  • Die weiche, bequeme Max Air-Dämpfung bietet genau das richtige Maß an Halt.
  • Die Mesh- und Kunstleder-Panels sind leicht und atmungsaktiv.
  • Die von den 2000er-Jahren inspirierte Schaumstoff-Mittelsohle sorgt für einen Retro-Look mit modernem Tragekomfort.
  • Das Wildlederobermaterial sorgt für einen erstklassigen Look und ein hervorragendes Tragegefühl.

Produktinformationen

  • Niedrig geschnittener Schuhkragen
  • Reflektierende Designdetails
  • Nicht zur Verwendung als persönliche Schutzausrüstung (PSA) geeignet
  • Elastische Schnürsenkel
  • Fersenschlaufe
  • Gezeigte Farbe: College Grey/Dark Violet Ore/Taupe Haze/Light Iron Ore
  • Style: IR0587-001

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.

Kostenlose Abholung im Store und 30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Bewertungen (27)

4.7 Sterne

  • Great

    Hollie

    Very comfortable for daily use and looks cool. Highly recommend to anyone who's looking for a comfortable but not bright and flashy shoe

  • Scarpa ragazzo

    GiuseppeL620471960

    Ottima e perfetta, comoda ed elegante

  • NEED ALL COLORS!

    Zari

    These are the cutest pair of Air Maxes ever! Stylish, comfortable, and can be dressed up with a denim mini skirt or dressed down with a pair of baggy sweats! I need all colors of these ASAP. My only change would be to color the laces or offer an alternative lace color in the box. That would take these to a next level!

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Air Max Moto 2K Schuh für ältere Kinder

Nike Air Max Moto 2K

109,99 €

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