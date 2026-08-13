Air Jordan Mule SE Mules (Damen)

Great style
sister35
Love the style! When are you going to bring the cow print back?
Der Air Jordan Mule kombiniert das klassische Loafer-Obermaterial mit einer weichen Schaumstoff-Plattform und dem traditionellen Jordan-Style. Heraus kommt ein eleganter und bequemer Schuh, der robust genug für den Alltag ist. Die Gummi-Seitenwände verleihen dem Schuh einen klobigen Look, während die Premiumausstattung für einen eleganten Touch sorgt.
Air Jordan Mule SE
Der Air Jordan Mule kombiniert das klassische Loafer-Obermaterial mit einer weichen Schaumstoff-Plattform und dem traditionellen Jordan-Style. Heraus kommt ein eleganter und bequemer Schuh, der robust genug für den Alltag ist. Die Gummi-Seitenwände verleihen dem Schuh einen klobigen Look, während die Premiumausstattung für einen eleganten Touch sorgt.
Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.
Kostenlose Abholung im Store und 30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.
4.7 Sterne
Great style
sister35
Love the style! When are you going to bring the cow print back?
Keep making the mules !
Steph22bball
This is my third pair and I love them all! The cow print I get the most compliments on. I thought this pair was supposed to have a hint of light pink on the sole but looks pretty white- but they are super sharp!
These mules are beautiful
Claudia669859503
I love them!!! I will buy all the colors, I am regularly size 7, and the 7 fit me perfectly
Air Jordan Mule SE