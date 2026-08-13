Air Jordan 4 RM Herrenschuh

New Kicks
eric235974015
Got them in yesterday, gotta say I’m impressed by the design up front and color/material… can’t wait to break them in today
Diese Sneaker erfinden den sofort erkennbaren AJ4 für unterwegs neu. Wir haben besonderen Wert auf Tragekomfort und Strapazierfähigkeit gelegt und gleichzeitig den traditionellen Look beibehalten, den du so magst. Max Air in der Ferse dämpft jeden Schritt und die Elemente des klassischen Obermaterials – wie Flügel, Ösenleiste und Ferse – finden sich auf dem durchgehenden, stabilen und flexiblen Cage um den Schuh herum. Und dank dieses Cage ist der Schuh robust genug für den täglichen Weg zur Arbeit.
Air Jordan 4 RM
Diese Sneaker erfinden den sofort erkennbaren AJ4 für unterwegs neu. Wir haben besonderen Wert auf Tragekomfort und Strapazierfähigkeit gelegt und gleichzeitig den traditionellen Look beibehalten, den du so magst. Max Air in der Ferse dämpft jeden Schritt und die Elemente des klassischen Obermaterials – wie Flügel, Ösenleiste und Ferse – finden sich auf dem durchgehenden, stabilen und flexiblen Cage um den Schuh herum. Und dank dieses Cage ist der Schuh robust genug für den täglichen Weg zur Arbeit.
Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.
Kostenlose Abholung im Store und 30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.
4.7 Sterne
New Kicks
eric235974015
Got them in yesterday, gotta say I’m impressed by the design up front and color/material… can’t wait to break them in today
High quality materials, subtle good looks.
TimothyB508546289
Very comfortable shoe, high quality grades of leather in different places. Even the synthetic fabrics are nice and comfy, namely around the ankle area. A little stiff at first as real leather usually is, but they didn't take long to break in. I wish they'd shrink down the shoehorn on the back of the regular AJ4 like this so it's not constantly scraping my achilles.
Work for what I need
RobertE173844184
I bought these shoes as a coaching shoe that was intended to be a little plain and not too flashy so they’d go with golf pants or slacks. They will. They’re pretty comfy other than the tongue. I wear them loose and untied so the tongue kept rolling on me. Now that I’ve worn them for a few hours, the tongue is staying put. So far, I like the looks of them and hope to be flying in from the free throw line soon!
Air Jordan 4 RM