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Nike AeroSwift Dri-FIT ADV Lauf-Singlet für Damen - Weiß/Schwarz

Recyclingmaterialien

Nike AeroSwift

Dri-FIT ADV-Lauf-Singlet für Damen

84,99 €
Weiß/Schwarz
Schwarz/Weiß
Barely Green/Schwarz
Laser Orange/Schwarz
Atomic Pink/Old Royal
Aluminum/Atomic Pink
Größe auswählenGrößentabelle

Dieses Produkt besteht zu 100 % aus recyceltem Polyester

Dieses AeroSwift-Tanktop wurde für den Laufsport entwickelt und sorgt für ein trockenes, kühles Tragegefühl, wenn es ernst wird. Das leichte, schweißableitende Material ist mit perforierten Bereichen versehen, um von Anfang bis Ende für Luftzirkulation zu sorgen.


  • Gezeigte Farbe: Weiß/Schwarz
  • Style: IF1252-100

Nike AeroSwift

84,99 €

Dieses AeroSwift-Tanktop wurde für den Laufsport entwickelt und sorgt für ein trockenes, kühles Tragegefühl, wenn es ernst wird. Das leichte, schweißableitende Material ist mit perforierten Bereichen versehen, um von Anfang bis Ende für Luftzirkulation zu sorgen.

Vorteile

  • Nike Dri-FIT ADV ergänzt unsere schweißableitende Technologie um fortschrittliche Kühlung und atmungsaktive Zonen, um einen trockenen und angenehmen Tragekomfort zu gewährleisten.
  • Der gebondete Saum an Hals- und Armausschnitten bietet ein geschmeidiges Tragegefühl und maximale Bewegungsfreiheit.
  • Perforationen verbessern die Atmungsaktivität in Bereichen, in denen man stark schwitzt.
  • Die schmale Passform sorgt für ein eng anliegendes Tragegefühl.

Produktinformationen

  • Swoosh-Logos
  • 100 % Polyester
  • Maschinenwäsche
  • Importiert
  • Gezeigte Farbe: Weiß/Schwarz
  • Style: IF1252-100

Größe und Passform

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.

Kostenlose Abholung im Store und 30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Herstellungsinformationen

    • Der recycelte Polyester, der in Nike Produkten verwendet wird, besteht aus recycelten Plastikflaschen, die gereinigt, zerkleinert und in Pellets umgewandelt werden. Diese Pellets werden zu neuem, hochwertigem Garn versponnen, das wiederum in unseren Produkten eingesetzt wird. So reduzieren wir die Auswirkungen unserer Performance-Produkte auf die Umwelt.
    • Neben der Reduzierung von Abfällen reduziert recycelter Polyester die Kohlenstoff-Emissionen um bis zu 30 % im Vergleich zu neu produziertem Polyester. Nike verwendet jährlich durchschnittlich 1 Milliarde Plastikflaschen, die sonst auf Mülldeponien und letztendlich im Meer gelandet wären.

Bewertungen (21)

5 Sterne

  • Smooth Running Top

    Keri

    I'll get started with the fit. It's lightweight and snug, form fitting without feeling tight and once you start running, you barely notice it. The design is simple but classy. I'm not the biggest fan of the racerback but the cut feels natural and it stays out of the way. The fabric is my favorite part: thin, breathable, and it dries quickly even on hot days. I love how weightless it feels. If I could change anything, I’d say the sizing runs a bit small, so I’d love just a touch more room in the chest area. Other than that, it’s a great dri-fit shirt to wear on your run.

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Love these new running tops

    Calliope

    Another great workout tank! This tank was Pete t for running and hiking as well as CrossFit. The design allows it to be breathable and to be able to move around in. It’s perfect for a run or workout in the summer months. It’s lightweight and a soft top. It’s easy to slip on and off. Fits great over a sports bra. The Nike design and logos are not overwhelming. The perforated holes make it breathable all the way around. Be sure to go one size up if you are bustier.

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Satisfied

    Nenja

    Love this elevated line of dri- fit clothing! As a distant runner, I never wear anything new on race day to avoid chafing or running uncomfortably for a long period. However, Nikes lightweight dri-fit clothing line, feels as light as a feather. The comfort against my skin and over my sports bra is so soft to touch that it doesn’t feel like I’m wearing anything. When it comes to design, at first, I was skeptical about the cut in the back, which isn’t the traditional way of cutting it but when I put it to work by wearing it, I felt fine. The small, subtle holes in certain parts of the shirt is a small detail that looks pretty clean. I was also, at first sure about the collar and placement of the Nike symbols, but it grew on me and I love it. This shirt looks great in black and I’m happy to wear it on walks and jogs on a trail, during a race, and for an athleisure look.

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike AeroSwift Dri-FIT ADV Lauf-Singlet für Damen

Nike AeroSwift

84,99 €

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