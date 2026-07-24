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ACG Zegama Trail Traillaufschuh (Damen) - Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/Schwarz

ACG Zegama Trail

Traillaufschuh (Damen)

169,99 €
Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/Schwarz
Ghost/Sea Glass/Smoke Grey/Cement Grey
Cream II/Safety Orange/Light Orewood Brown
Schwarz/Safety Orange/Anthracite/Summit White
Barely Green/Tattoo/Silver Lilac
Spruce Fog/Sea Glass/Schwarz/Black Spruce
Größe auswählenGrößentabelle
  • Gezeigte Farbe: Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/Schwarz
  • Style: HV8115-103

ACG Zegama Trail

169,99 €

Ein bewährter Traillaufschuh nimmt seinen rechtmäßigen Platz in der ACG-Kollektion ein. Und er kommt mit einigen Upgrades für alle Bedingungen. Der leichte und ultra-gepolsterte ACG Zegama kombiniert zuverlässigen Grip und mehr Platz für deine Zehen, um lang anhaltenden Tragekomfort und Kontrolle auf unwegsamem Gelände zu bieten. Steile Anstiege, Haarnadelkurven, rasante Abstiege – der Zegama ist für alles gerüstet. Und du?

Doppelte Dämpfung

Die neue Mittelsohle bringt mehr ultraleichten ZoomX-Schaumstoff direkt unter den Fuß, um die Dämpfung zu maximieren. Eine Schicht aus Cushlon 3.0-Schaumstoff sorgt für Aufprallschutz, Tragekomfort und Stabilität auf unebenem Terrain.

Bewegungsfreiheit

Der großzügige Vorfuß- und Zehenbereich wurde speziell für Trailläufer:innen entwickelt und ermöglicht es deinen Zehen, sich für mehr Stabilität auf unebenem Gelände zu spreizen.

Verbesserter Schuhkragen

Um Schmutz fernzuhalten, ist der verbesserte Schuhkragen aus dehnbarem Material gefertigt – für eine bequeme 1:1-Passform um die Ferse.

Zuverlässiger Grip, maximale Kontrolle

Die bewährte Vibram® MegaGrip-Außensohle mit Traction Lug-Technologie sorgt für unvergleichliche Traktion bei unterschiedlichen Trail-Bedingungen.

Weitere Vorteile

Das leichte und strapazierfähige Obermaterial aus kühlem Mesh ist für das herausforderndste Gelände geeignet.

Produktinformationen

  • Gewicht: ca. 271 g (Damenschuhgröße 39)
  • Sprengung: 4 mm
  • Gezeigte Farbe: Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/Schwarz
  • Style: HV8115-103

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.

Kostenlose Abholung im Store und 30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Bewertungen (22)

4.7 Sterne

  • W Nike Acg Zegama Trail Shoe

    Zee

    The shoes deliver a true-to-size fit with thick foam cushioning that absorbs heavy impact and reduces fatigue on rough terrain. Deep rubber lugs bite confidently into mud and rock, while the breathable mesh upper stands up to abrasive brush. The best feature is the plush cushioning paired with aggressive, reliable traction. However, the ankle collar is initially stiff and needs a short break-in period.

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Trail Shoes

    Lex

    These are very comfortable. I like how my feet don’t feel cramped when using them. It is true to size. It is very cushioned and has good support.

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Pretty solid

    Akc14

    This is a pretty solid shoe! I normally size up 1/2 a size (im an 8.5 but usually get a 9) when it comes to running shoes but I feel as if you can stick to your normal size. Theres a lot ankle support which is really nice when you’re running on some uneven surfaces (on trails). The opening isn’t restrictive either.

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

ACG Zegama Trail Traillaufschuh (Damen)

ACG Zegama Trail

169,99 €

Kompromissloser Komfort. Softe Schuhe für harte Trails.

Speziell entwickelt für

Traillauf

Gelände

Sehr anspruchsvoll

Dämpfung

Maximal

Schuhgewicht

Ca. 271 g (Damenschuhgröße 39)

Sprengung

4 mm

Technische Daten

Schuhgewicht

Ca. 271 g (Damenschuhgröße 39)

Sprengung

4 mm

Technologie

ZoomX-Schaumstoff, Cushlon 3.0-Schaumstoff und Vibram® MegaGrip

Merkmale, die überzeugen

  • Doppelte Dämpfung

    Die neue Mittelsohle bringt mehr ultraleichten ZoomX-Schaumstoff direkt unter den Fuß, um die Dämpfung zu maximieren. Eine Schicht aus Cushlon 3.0-Schaumstoff sorgt für Aufprallschutz, Tragekomfort und Stabilität auf unebenem Terrain.

  • Bewegungsfreiheit

    Der großzügige Vorfuß- und Zehenbereich wurde speziell für Trailläufer:innen entwickelt und ermöglicht es deinen Zehen, sich für mehr Stabilität auf unebenem Gelände zu spreizen.

  • Verbesserter Schuhkragen

    Um Schmutz fernzuhalten, ist der verbesserte Schuhkragen aus dehnbarem Material gefertigt – für eine bequeme 1:1-Passform an der Ferse.

  • Zuverlässiger Grip, maximale Kontrolle

    Die bewährte Vibram® MegaGrip-Außensohle mit Traction Lug-Technologie sorgt für unvergleichliche Traktion bei unterschiedlichen Trail-Bedingungen.

Addie Bracy

"Die Dämpfung ist nachgiebig, aber nicht zu weich. Du musst nicht auf die Zuverlässigkeit von steiferem Material verzichten. Es ist eine großartige Combo aus Festigkeit und Dämpfung."

Addie Bracy

ACG Athletin und dreifache Gewinnerin des US-amerikanischen Awards Mountain Runner Of The Year

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