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ACG Zegama Hike Wanderschuh (Herren) - Light Orewood Brown/Persian Violet/Cream II/Light Orewood Brown

ACG Zegama Hike

Wanderschuhe für Herren

179,99 €
Light Orewood Brown/Persian Violet/Cream II/Light Orewood Brown
British Khaki/Linen/Light Crimson/British Khaki
Life Lime/Barely Volt/Smoke Grey/Dark Smoke Grey
Cream II/Light Orewood Brown/Cave Stone/Cream II
Größe auswählenGrößentabelle

Verwandle anstrengende Anstiege in ein Panorama-Erlebnis. Der Zegama Hike ist der bewährte Trail-Guru, der dich dorthin bringt. Ausgestattet mit Technologie für alle Wetterbedingungen sorgt die leichte, extrem gedämpfte Mittelsohle in Kombination mit den griffigen Vibram® MegaGrip-Traktionsstollen für maximalen Tragekomfort und optimale Kontrolle. Das großzügige Design und die breitere Außensohle bieten eine stabile Basis, damit du unwegsames, wechselndes Terrain bewältigen kannst.


  • Gezeigte Farbe: Light Orewood Brown/Persian Violet/Cream II/Light Orewood Brown
  • Style: IO7854-100

ACG Zegama Hike

179,99 €

DIE MOUNTAIN G.O.A.T. VON ACG HIKE.

Verwandle anstrengende Anstiege in ein Panorama-Erlebnis. Der Zegama Hike ist der bewährte Trail-Guru, der dich dorthin bringt. Ausgestattet mit Technologie für alle Wetterbedingungen sorgt die leichte, extrem gedämpfte Mittelsohle in Kombination mit den griffigen Vibram® MegaGrip-Traktionsstollen für maximalen Tragekomfort und optimale Kontrolle. Das großzügige Design und die breitere Außensohle bieten eine stabile Basis, damit du unwegsames, wechselndes Terrain bewältigen kannst.

Doppelte Dämpfung

Die innovative Mittelsohle bringt ultraleichten ZoomX-Schaumstoff direkt unter den Fuß, um die Dämpfung zu maximieren. Eine Schicht aus festerem Schaumstoff sorgt für Aufprallschutz, Tragekomfort und Stabilität auf zerklüftetem, unebenem Terrain.

Zuverlässige Traktion

Die bewährte Vibram® MegaGrip-Außensohle mit Traction Lug-Technologie sorgt für unvergleichliche Traktion bei unterschiedlichen Trail-Bedingungen.

Stabiler Halt

Egal, ob du den Trail hinauf- oder hinunterläufst, der Fersenriemen sorgt dafür, dass der Fuß fest im Schuh sitzt. Die breitere Außensohle sorgt für einen stabilen Halt, wenn du wechselhaftes Gelände durchquerst.

Bequeme Passform

Wenn sich dein Fuß auf längeren Strecken ausdehnt, sorgt die verlängerte Ösenleiste für ein Passform-System, mit dem du ganz einfach Anpassungen vornehmen kannst, damit dein gesamter Fuß während der ganzen Wanderung bequem sitzt.

Weitere Vorteile

  • Das atmungsaktive Obermaterial aus Textil ist leicht und eignet sich ideal für lange Wanderungen und strapazierfähig. Zudem ist es strapazierfähig und hält auch unwegsamem Gelände stand.
  • Der weiche, elastische Schuhkragen verhindert das Eindringen von Schmutz.

Produktinformationen

  • Fersen- und Laschenschlaufen
  • Herrenschuhgröße 44: 425 g
  • Sohlenhöhe: 32 mm (Ferse) / 28 mm (Vorfuß)
  • Sprengung: 4 mm
  • Stollenhöhe: 5 mm
  • Gezeigte Farbe: Light Orewood Brown/Persian Violet/Cream II/Light Orewood Brown
  • Style: IO7854-100

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.

Kostenlose Abholung im Store und 30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Bewertungen (42)

4.7 Sterne

  • I’m love in it worth waiting for 2 years after mountain fly 2 💗

    JayanthReddy91433770

    When it’s ACG u know that every product that comes from this brand is just peaks not with just comfort the style curves this is what a guy needs when he likes hiking good looking with comfort from being fan of mountain fly 1,2 to this I’m just speechless cloth they used is aww man that’s so soft I’m so love I’m so addictive now the comfort they are providing god 🙂‍↕️ wish they will keep limited stock for this hope people won’t find like this so I could just show off everyone 😏 I’m gonna grab another pair to just in case for future 😝 im sharing the pictures of mountain fly 2 every ACG fans would know it if I’m saying this for 2 long years I never regreted of buying replacing it with another. Trust me will be back soon with this pair with brand new pics will share it …

  • Ottimo prodotto

    Guido370997321

    Non le toglierei più dai piedi veramente comodissime ottimo prodotto

  • WIDE!!! Not your usual narrow Nike shoe

    ScottD210482942

    Too wide. Nike shoes are known to run narrow. This shoe is wide and looks like a duck foot from above (don't like that look). Having a narrow foot, I was disappointed that all the sudden they make a wide shoe without categorizing it as "wide". Wish they would make a narrow version and also warn on the PDP that this is a wider than normal shoe. Why Nike departed from what they are known for I don't know. Maybe they wanted to appeal to more consumers. I read a review from someone who has a wide foot that said this was the first set of Nikes that fit him. Nike has to make a choice. I hope dont abandon the narrower shoe tradition, though I noticed that one of their running shoes I just bought is wider than normal as well. Hope a product manager sees this review. I would tell them to continue to make the narrow and offer a wide version for some models. Otherwise, the shoe is nice, even though I have to return it, and I still like Nike!

ACG Zegama Hike Wanderschuh (Herren)

ACG Zegama Hike

179,99 €

Ein robuster, leichter Hikingschuh auf Basis eines Highspeed-Traillaufschuhs.

Speziell entwickelt für

Hiking

Gelände

Anspruchsvoll

Dämpfung

Maximal

Schuhgewicht

Ca. 425 g (Herrengröße 44)

Merkmale, die überzeugen

  • Starke Dämpfung, geringes Gewicht

    Die innovative Mittelsohle bringt ultraleichten ZoomX-Schaumstoff direkt unter den Fuß und sorgt so für maximale Dämpfung. Eine Schicht aus festerem Schaumstoff sorgt für Aufprallschutz, Tragekomfort und Stabilität auf felsigem, unebenem Terrain.

  • Zuverlässige Traktion

    Die bewährte Vibram® MegaGrip-Außensohle mit Traction Lug-Technologie bietet unvergleichliche Traktion auf unterschiedlichem Terrain.

  • Stabiler Halt

    Egal, ob du den Trail hinauf- oder hinunterläufst, der Fersenriemen hält deinen Fuß sicher im Schuh. Die breitere Außensohle sorgt für eine stabile Basis, wenn du in unterschiedlichem Gelände unterwegs bist.

  • Bequeme Passform

    Wenn sich dein Fuß auf längeren Strecken ausdehnt, kannst du die Passform dank der verlängerten Ösenleiste ganz einfach anpassen. So bleibt dein Fuß während der gesamten Wanderung bequem im Schuh.

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