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ACG Trailwind Storm-FIT ADV Jacke (Herren) - Anthracite/Summit White

Recyclingmaterialien

ACG Trailwind

Storm-FIT ADV Jacke (Herren)

179,99 €
Größe auswählenGrößentabelle

Dieses Produkt besteht aus mindestens 75 % recycelten Nylon-Fasern.

Der Wind weht dir ins Gesicht und mit deinen Schuhe rutschst du im Schlamm – diese Jacke hält dem stand. Wir haben ultraleichtes Nylon mit wind- und wasserdichter Technologie für ein wetterfestes Design verwendet. Und wenn der Sturm nachlässt, lässt sie sich ganz einfach in einer kleinen Innentasche verstauen.


  • Gezeigte Farbe: Anthracite/Summit White
  • Style: IO9695-060

ACG Trailwind

179,99 €

Der Wind weht dir ins Gesicht und mit deinen Schuhe rutschst du im Schlamm – diese Jacke hält dem stand. Wir haben ultraleichtes Nylon mit wind- und wasserdichter Technologie für ein wetterfestes Design verwendet. Und wenn der Sturm nachlässt, lässt sie sich ganz einfach in einer kleinen Innentasche verstauen.

Produktinformationen

  • Body: 100 % Nylon; Mesh: 82 % Polyester / 18 % Elastan;
  • Elastische Bündchen
  • Reflektierende ACG- und Swoosh-Logos
  • Nicht zur Verwendung als persönliche Schutzausrüstung (PSA) geeignet
  • Maschinenwäsche
  • Importiert
  • Gezeigte Farbe: Anthracite/Summit White
  • Style: IO9695-060

Größe und Passform

    • Model trägt Größe M bei einer Körpergröße von 191 cm
    • Standardpassform: lässig und traditionell
  • Größentabelle

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.

Kostenlose Abholung im Store und 30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Herstellungsinformationen

    • Das recycelte Nylon in Nike Produkten stammt von einer Vielzahl von Materialien, darunter recycelter Teppich und gebrauchte Fischnetze. Das Nylon wird vor chemischen oder mechanischen Recyclingverfahren gereinigt, sortiert und in Flocken umgewandelt, um neue, recycelte Nylongarne zu entwickeln.
    • Kleidungsstücke, die Materialien aus recyceltem Nylon verwenden, reduzieren den Kohlenstoff-Ausstoß um bis zu 50 % im Vergleich zu herkömmlichem Nylon.

Bewertungen (23)

4.4 Sterne

  • Lightweight and effective

    Momof6

    When this jacket first arrived, I was genuinely shocked by how compact it was. I can quite literally fold it up and fit it in the palm of my hand. It's also incredibly lightweight—so lightweight, in fact, that I questioned whether it would actually provide much warmth or protection from the elements. Thankfully, living in the Midwest during the spring gave us plenty of opportunities to put it to the test. This jacket provided enough coverage to keep both my husband and teenage son warm while the wind was howling outside, and it kept them mostly dry through various forms of precipitation, including rain and even some light snow. Overall, this jacket has been a solid win for our household. It's lightweight, easy to pack, and performed much better than I expected given how compact it is.

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Windbreaker

    Joey Personal

    The garment fits well and has breathability.

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Nike ACG Trailwind Jacket

    Eli

    Simply put, this jacket is exceptional. If you can imagine a heavy-duty, yet lightweight, rain jacket, this is it. It looks sleek. It feels premium. It fits perfectly. I wish I had gotten it sooner, because it passes every test with flying colors!

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

ACG Trailwind Storm-FIT ADV Jacke (Herren)

ACG Trailwind

179,99 €

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