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ACG Solar Chase Dri-FIT ADV Traillaufoberteil (Herren) - Schwarz/Schwarz/Summit White

Recyclingmaterialien

ACG Solar Chase

Dri-FIT ADV Traillaufoberteil (Herren)

59,99 €
Schwarz/Schwarz/Summit White
Grey Fog/College Grey/Summit White
Safety Orange/Safety Orange/Summit White
Sea Glass/Baltic Blue/Summit White
Größe auswählenGrößentabelle

Dieses Produkt besteht zu mindestens 75 % aus recycelten Polyesterfasern.

Erobere die Trails mit fortschrittlicher, schweißableitender Technologie. Mesh-Einsätze am Rücken und an den Achseln sorgen für zusätzliche Atmungsaktivität an den entscheidenden Stellen.


  • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Schwarz/Summit White
  • Style: IO9677-010

ACG Solar Chase

59,99 €

Erobere die Trails mit fortschrittlicher, schweißableitender Technologie. Mesh-Einsätze am Rücken und an den Achseln sorgen für zusätzliche Atmungsaktivität an den entscheidenden Stellen.

Vorteile

  • Die Nike Dri-FIT ADV-Technologie kombiniert feuchtigkeitsableitendes Material mit einer fortschrittlichen Konstruktion und Designelementen, was dich angenehm trocken hält.
  • Das weiche, leicht angeraute Baumwoll-Polyester-Material fühlt sich leicht an.

Produktinformationen

  • 85 % Polyester/15 % Baumwolle
  • Nike ACG- und Nike Swoosh-Logos mit reflektierenden Designelementen
  • Nicht zur Verwendung als persönliche Schutzausrüstung (PSA) geeignet
  • Maschinenwäsche
  • Importiert
  • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Schwarz/Summit White
  • Style: IO9677-010

Größe und Passform

    • Model trägt Größe M bei einer Körpergröße von 183 cm
    • Standardpassform: lässig und traditionell
  • Größentabelle

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.

Kostenlose Abholung im Store und 30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Herstellungsinformationen

    • Der recycelte Polyester, der in Nike Produkten verwendet wird, besteht aus recycelten Plastikflaschen, die gereinigt, zerkleinert und in Pellets umgewandelt werden. Diese Pellets werden zu neuem, hochwertigem Garn versponnen, das wiederum in unseren Produkten eingesetzt wird. So reduzieren wir die Auswirkungen unserer Performance-Produkte auf die Umwelt.
    • Neben der Reduzierung von Abfällen reduziert recycelter Polyester die Kohlenstoff-Emissionen um bis zu 30 % im Vergleich zu neu produziertem Polyester. Nike verwendet jährlich durchschnittlich 1 Milliarde Plastikflaschen, die sonst auf Mülldeponien und letztendlich im Meer gelandet wären.

Bewertungen (4)

4.5 Sterne

  • The Ultimate Tee

    OmarA990654971

    I love this entire Solar Chase collection. I’ve got multiple colorways that I rotate through the week, and I get compliments constantly.

  • A comfortable and almost perfect top!

    Huda955724138

    A comfortable and almost perfect top. The material is mixed cotton and polyester which gives it a light t-shirt feel whilst making it breathable. I have worn this over shorter runs (10k) as well as longer runs (24k) wearing a running backpack, and felt really comfortable throughout. I sized one down to my usual as I like a closer fit and even then the top doesn’t feel tight, so fit perfectly. Length of the top is longer than I like, but that is common in today’s fashion fits.

  • XiaoYic89415316fc148669a703ab4be6e145a

    Pur essendo composto per l’85% da poliestere e per il 15% da cotone, al tatto non dà la classica sensazione del poliestere che si attacca al corpo Sembra piuttosto un cotone jersey, morbido e piacevole da indossare Inoltre il tessuto lascia evaporare il sudore abbastanza rapidamente Dopo circa 4 mesi di utilizzo però ho notato la formazione di pallini sul tessuto.

ACG Solar Chase Dri-FIT ADV Traillaufoberteil (Herren)

ACG Solar Chase

59,99 €

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