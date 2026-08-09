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Nike ACG Dri-FIT Trail-Laufshorts mit hohem Bund (ca. 10 cm) für Damen - Ironstone/Cave Stone/Volt Ice/Summit White

Recyclingmaterialien

Nike ACG

Dri-FIT Trail-Laufshorts mit hohem Bund (ca. 10 cm) für Damen

69,99 €
Ironstone/Cave Stone/Volt Ice/Summit White
Schwarz/Summit White
Größe auswählenGrößentabelle

Dieses Produkt besteht zu mindestens 50 % aus recycelten Polyesterfasern.

Gerüchten zufolge brauchst du Taschen für deine Trailläufe – reichen vielleicht acht? Diese Taschen unterscheiden sich in Größe, Form und Reißverschlussfähigkeit, damit du dich voll und ganz auf das Gelände konzentrieren kannst. Das schweißableitende Material sorgt für ein angenehmes Tragegefühl, während du deine Kilometer sammelst.


  • Gezeigte Farbe: Ironstone/Cave Stone/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Style: IO9643-004

Nike ACG

69,99 €

Gerüchten zufolge brauchst du Taschen für deine Trailläufe – reichen vielleicht acht? Diese Taschen unterscheiden sich in Größe, Form und Reißverschlussfähigkeit, damit du dich voll und ganz auf das Gelände konzentrieren kannst. Das schweißableitende Material sorgt für ein angenehmes Tragegefühl, während du deine Kilometer sammelst.

Trockenes Tragegefühl

Weiches, elastisches Material mit Nike Dri-FIT-Technologie leitet Schweiß von der Haut ab, damit er schneller verdunstet, und hält dich so angenehm trocken.

Bleib vorbereitet

Zu den Aufbewahrungsoptionen gehören zwei Mesh-Eingrifftaschen an der Seite und eine Reißverschlusstasche hinten, die groß genug für die meisten Smartphones ist. Außerdem bieten fünf Mesh-Taschen am Bund Stauraum für Trail-Essentials wie Energie-Gels und Lippenbalsam. Zwei elastische Schlaufen am Rücken eignen sich zur Befestigung von Trekkingstöcken oder deiner Jacke.

Produktinformationen

  • Body/Einsatzfutter: 75 % Polyester / 25 % Elastan. Mesh: 81 % Nylon / 19 % Elastan.
  • Kordelzug am Bund
  • Enge Passform
  • Reflektierende ACG- und Swoosh-Logos
  • Nicht zur Verwendung als persönliche Schutzausrüstung (PSA) geeignet
  • Maschinenwäsche
  • Importiert
  • Gezeigte Farbe: Ironstone/Cave Stone/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Style: IO9643-004

Größe und Passform

    • Enge Passform: eng anliegend und passgenau
    • Mittlerer Halt: Liegt eng an, damit nichts verrutscht
    • Design mit mittelhohem Bund: Sitzt knapp unterhalb der Taille (schmalster Punkt deines Oberkörpers)
  • Größentabelle

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.

Kostenlose Abholung im Store und 30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Herstellungsinformationen

    • Der recycelte Polyester, der in Nike Produkten verwendet wird, besteht aus recycelten Plastikflaschen, die gereinigt, zerkleinert und in Pellets umgewandelt werden. Diese Pellets werden zu neuem, hochwertigem Garn versponnen, das wiederum in unseren Produkten eingesetzt wird. So reduzieren wir die Auswirkungen unserer Performance-Produkte auf die Umwelt.
    • Neben der Reduzierung von Abfällen reduziert recycelter Polyester die Kohlenstoff-Emissionen um bis zu 30 % im Vergleich zu neu produziertem Polyester. Nike verwendet jährlich durchschnittlich 1 Milliarde Plastikflaschen, die sonst auf Mülldeponien und letztendlich im Meer gelandet wären.

Bewertungen (9)

2.4 Sterne

  • Shorts don’t stay put on my thighs

    KylieJ983766896

    I am pretty disappointed in these shorts. I love all of the pockets but they ride up a ton and I find myself constantly adjusting them. If you have a short torso like me they’ll likely be VERY high rise.

  • Go up a size they are perfect.

    zuleikaf197283092

    My favorite do anything short. I dont like leggings. I live in a town in CA where everyone is in them. I get too hot in them. I also do want to carry a purse. I can put anything I need in these shorts. In the morning its cold and I leave the house with my running jacket and just strap it in behind me when I'm done with it. I bought one in each color. The trick is to go up a size. They are tight on the thigh by design. Even when I size up they hold fast to the upper thigh which is great for my lifting class. I'm not pulling the inner thigh down like the nike pro shorts. The waist is loose but again I like that. I can just tie it with the lace.

  • Do not buy. Worst Nike shorts I’ve ever had

    JuliM157884255

    Absolutely embarrassing! The brown ones look like I peed my pants within the first kilometer! I was mortified my whole run because I run a pretty busy trail after work. When I started running up hill, the backs of the shorts rode up, then when you hit level ground, the front rolls up. The mesh side pockets are both stretched out only from my collapsible Norman bottle and my phone from the other. (The pockets were the main reason I got them.) My key fob on a keychain was clanking the whole run and I felt like my gel was going to fall out of the other one. The very top fits to size, but is loose through the abdomen and hips in a weird way. These are so bad, absolutely do not buy the brown ones if you intend to sweat at all in them. I’ve never been so excited and completely let down by a Nike purchase like this, much less ACG.

Nike ACG Dri-FIT Trail-Laufshorts mit hohem Bund (ca. 10 cm) für Damen

Nike ACG

69,99 €

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