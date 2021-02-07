The game of basketball is an art, and so are the shoes that hit the hardwood each night. Designed for athletes like Rasheed Wallace and Scottie Pippen, Nike Basketball shoes have helped players make history. Many of these shoes have been Sportswear icons, thanks to widespread adoption and advances in footwear technology.



In celebration of this legacy and the NBA Playoffs, Nike, Converse, and Jordan are releasing the Art of a Champion collection — 16 shoes for the 16 total wins it takes to earn an NBA title. 16 artists have created original art pieces to commemorate each shoe and the players who have worn them.



Below, four artists explain the artworks they made for CT16 Nike Sportswear footwear.