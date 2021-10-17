เลกกิ้ง Nike Dri-FIT One คือเลกกิ้งที่อเนกประสงค์ที่สุดของเรา ไม่ว่าจะใส่เล่นสนุก ลงฝึกซ้อม หรือแค่ออกไปเที่ยว ผ้ายืดช่วยซับเหงื่อเพื่อให้รู้สึกสบายตลอดวัน
3 ดาว
WeiL688559180 - 17 ต.ค. 2564
Ordered the Nike One Luxe, but believe we received the Nike One leggings as there’s: no hidden pocket; it’s mid-rise; the “tick” (bottom front left leg) is white. The “tick” on the One Luxe leggings is barely noticeable. Think item was labelled wrongly. Ordered XL for my tall, slim daughter (62cm waist, inside leg 75cm), but this size (in the One style) was too loose. The Nike One leggings was not available in XL when I ordered online. Returning item & not reordering in a smaller size as it would probably be too short. There is also the matter of £5 price difference between the One & One Luxe leggings.