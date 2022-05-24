ข้ามไปยังเนื้อหาหลัก
|

คำค้นหายอดนิยม

คำแนะนำอันดับสูงสุด

      Nike Air Essentials

      เลกกิ้งเด็กโต (หญิง)

      ฿1,200

      ได้รับความนิยมสูง
      ดำ/ขาว/Light Smoke Grey
      Worn Blue/Crimson Bliss/Football Grey

      เลกกิ้งตัวนี้จะเข้าไปอยู่ในเซ็ตเวียนลุคประจำสัปดาห์ได้อย่างเหมาะเจาะด้วยความนุ่ม ความสบาย และความยืดหยุ่นสุดๆ สินค้าผลิตด้วยผ้าคอตตอนเจอร์ซีย์ของเราเพื่อรองรับการสวมใส่ตลอดวัน และในขณะเดียวกันก็ถ่ายทอดทุกอย่างที่เป็น AIR ตั้งแต่บนสุดจนถึงล่างสุด

      • สีที่แสดง: ดำ/ขาว/Light Smoke Grey
      • สไตล์: DM8369-010

      ไซส์และความพอดี

      • แบบใส่ไซส์ M และสูง 141 ซม.
      • ทรงรัดรูปให้สัมผัสโอบรับพอดีตัว

      การจัดส่งและคืนสินค้าฟรี

      จัดส่งสินค้าฟรีสำหรับคำสั่งซื้อที่มีมูลค่า 5500 บาท ขึ้นไป


      กรุงเทพมหานคร:
      • ส่งแบบมาตรฐาน ถึงที่หมายใน 3-6 วันทำการ
      • ส่งแบบด่วน ถึงที่หมายใน 2-4 วันทำการ
      สมุทรปราการ:
      • ส่งแบบมาตรฐาน ถึงที่หมายใน 4-7 วันทำการ
      • ส่งแบบด่วน ถึงที่หมายใน 3-5 วันทำการ
      เมืองนนทบุรี:
      • ส่งแบบมาตรฐาน ถึงที่หมายใน 4-7 วันทำการ
      • ส่งแบบด่วน ถึงที่หมายใน 3-5 วันทำการ
      จังหวัดอื่น:
      • ส่งแบบมาตรฐาน ถึงที่หมายใน 5-8 วันทำการ
      • ส่งแบบด่วน ถึงที่หมายใน 3-5 วันทำการ

      คำสั่งซื้อจะดำเนินการและส่งมอบในวันจันทร์-ศุกร์ เว้นวันหยุดนักขัตฤกษ์
      ยกเว้นวันหยุดเทศกาลสำหรับสมาชิก Nike ฟรีค่าขนส่งในกรณีคืนสินค้า. ข้อยกเว้นของนโยบายการคืนสินค้า

      รีวิว (22)

      4.5 ดาว

      • Nike Girl’s leggings

        dco1029 - 25 พ.ค. 2565

        Leggings are soft to the touch, my daughter says they’re very comfortable. Material is not see through at all. My daughter’s favorite part of the leggings is the white band that sits right at the base of her belly button. She stated that it provides comfort and support, definitely would recommend!

      • Leggings

        Padded bra - 23 พ.ค. 2565

        These leggings had a good fit but my daughter felt that the white band across the top was to big and mad some discomfort when running that part folded over. She really loved the style they really matched her style simple with a pop.

      • Girl

        Ailani - 23 พ.ค. 2565

        My little girl is 6 years old and weights 87 pounds. It’s very hard to buy her leggings that go above her tummy. These fit her very comfortable and above her tummy so her belly won’t she or be popping out. Fabric is so smooth and soft. Definitely will buy these type of leggings.