Nike Air Max 90 Futura ปรับโฉมใหม่ให้ไอคอนของ Air ผ่านสายตาของคุณตั้งแต่ดีไซน์ การทดสอบ ไปจนถึงการแต่งสไตล์ ขอบฟันเลื่อยรอบปลายเท้าและ Swoosh แบบลอยบางส่วนให้ความหรูหราที่สรรค์สร้างอย่างลงตัว บุนวมนุ่มพิเศษรอบข้อเท้าผสมผสานกับระบบลดแรงกระแทก Air ที่ไว้ใจได้เพื่อให้ความสบายเหนือระดับแก่คุณ รองเท้าจะให้ความขี้เล่น ความใส่สบาย ความเป็นสปอร์ต และความเป็นทุกๆ อย่างที่คุณอยากให้เป็น
จัดส่งสินค้าฟรีสำหรับคำสั่งซื้อที่มีมูลค่า 5500 บาท ขึ้นไป
คำสั่งซื้อจะดำเนินการและส่งมอบในวันจันทร์-ศุกร์ เว้นวันหยุดนักขัตฤกษ์
ยกเว้นวันหยุดเทศกาลสำหรับสมาชิก Nike ฟรีค่าขนส่งในกรณีคืนสินค้า. ข้อยกเว้นของนโยบายการคืนสินค้า
4.5 ดาว
Mel86 - 11 ก.ค. 2565
The shoes look very nice. I wore these to an outdoor fair and the tongue rubbed and was uncomfortable. The tongue is bully and long and the shoe rubbed against Ankles. However, I didn’t have on socks so that Be the issue so I am Keeping shoes and trying them again. I did get Compliments on them. The insoles were comfy Also.
Jocey - 11 ก.ค. 2565
These are the perfect neutral sneakers for every fit! The Air Max 90 Futura run true to size and are crazy lightweight and comfortable. It features an updated air max design with a classic feel but they feel light on the feet unlike previous air max. Its updated larger tongue gives the Futura a modern update while keeping a classic design. They are super comfortable to wear all day with jeans or sweats. These are by far my favorite Air Max, Nike came correct with this lightweight neutral classic!
Nike Air Max 90 Futura - 11 ก.ค. 2565
The sneaker ran somewhat on the small to just right side. It depended on the type of socks I wore with them. What I liked best was the color, what I liked the least was the top design of the shoe. In the heel part the shoes were comfortable considering I’m on my feet 12-14 hours a day, but the toe part of the shoe at times would feel as though it was squeezing.