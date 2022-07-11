Nike Air Max 90 Futura - 11 ก.ค. 2565

The sneaker ran somewhat on the small to just right side. It depended on the type of socks I wore with them. What I liked best was the color, what I liked the least was the top design of the shoe. In the heel part the shoes were comfortable considering I’m on my feet 12-14 hours a day, but the toe part of the shoe at times would feel as though it was squeezing.