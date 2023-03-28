Tennis skirts and dresses: own the court
Discover ultimate freedom of movement as you cover the court in a Nike tennis skirt or tennis dress. Our women's tennis dresses are sleeveless and stretchy, giving you space to twist and drive that forehand. When it comes to our tennis skirts for women, expect flared and pleated designs that set you free to run, turn, swing and pivot. Whatever style you go for, you'll find fiercely feminine pieces that ensure you look as good as you feel.
Mix up your style
Freshen up your on-court look with a Nike pleated tennis skirt. This classic style will keep you looking cool and composed, whether you're in the middle of a tough rally or simply knocking up. The lightweight pleats spin and flare while you play, adding extra style to every game. For a smooth look, opt for a fitted tennis skirt with a side split that allows plenty of freedom to move. For added coverage and room to store your tennis balls between points, go for a Nike skort.
Be free to move in a tennis dress
Realise your potential in a smart Nike tennis dress. Expect high-performance fabrics that reduce cling and let you stretch for every shot. But even though our dresses are made for movement, they'll still keep you secure. Choose iridescent fabric and dresses with pleated skirts to stand out on the court, and collared designs for fuller coverage. Racerback designs with inset mesh panels give extra ventilation when the match heats up, while the open-knit fabric will keep you cool and comfortable.
Unleash your peak performance with hardworking materials
Our tennis skirt and tennis dress collection is loaded with clever tech to ensure you play at your best. Dri-FIT technology wicks away sweat, keeping you dry and fresh from the first serve to the final match point. We base our cutting-edge designs on heat and sweat maps and add ridiculously breathable material in high-heat zones. Plus, our incredibly stretchy fabrics wrap around your waist and sides, maximising your ability to bend.
Find your perfect fit
Try our standard-fit tennis dresses for a relaxed, easy feel on the court. Or keep it sleek in tailored, slim-fit styles. For extra coverage, look out for our tall options – the longer lengths mean you can play with total confidence. And no matter which Nike tennis skirt or dress you choose, expect super-stretchy fabrics that won't cling.
Protect our planet with sustainable fabrics
Taking care of our environment has never been more important. That's why we re-use and recycle whenever we can. Our tennis skirts and dresses feature recycled polyester made from plastic bottles. So, when you choose a tennis skort or Nike pleated tennis skirt made with sustainable materials, you're helping us to lower our impact on the planet.