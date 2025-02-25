  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Jackets
    3. /
  3. Windbreakers

Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Men's Jacket
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Men's Jacket
Nike Storm-FIT Swift
Nike Storm-FIT Swift Women's Running Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Storm-FIT Swift
Women's Running Jacket
€139.99
Nike Fast Repel
Nike Fast Repel Women's Running Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Fast Repel
Women's Running Jacket
€94.99
Nike Impossibly Light Windrunner
Nike Impossibly Light Windrunner Men's Running Jacket
Just In
Nike Impossibly Light Windrunner
Men's Running Jacket
€109.99
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Hooded Windbreaker
Sold Out
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Hooded Windbreaker
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Women's Woven Windbreaker
Sold Out
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Women's Woven Windbreaker
€75
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Men's Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Essentials
Men's Jacket
Jordan Flight MVP
Jordan Flight MVP Men's Jacket
Jordan Flight MVP
Men's Jacket
Nike Air
Nike Air Woven Jacket
Sold Out
Nike Air
Woven Jacket
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Men's Warm-Up Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Essentials
Men's Warm-Up Jacket
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Men's Woven Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Essentials
Men's Woven Jacket
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT Hooded Versatile Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT Hooded Versatile Jacket
€64.99
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Women's Loose UV Woven Full-Zip Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Windrunner
Women's Loose UV Woven Full-Zip Jacket
€99.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Jacket
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Jacket
€79.99
Nike ACG 'Morpho'
Nike ACG 'Morpho' Women's Loose Storm-FIT ADV Rain Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike ACG 'Morpho'
Women's Loose Storm-FIT ADV Rain Jacket
€254.99
Jordan MVP
Jordan MVP Men's Varsity Jacket
Jordan MVP
Men's Varsity Jacket
€129.99
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Men's Coaches Jacket
Jordan Essentials
Men's Coaches Jacket
€119.99
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Hooded Draft Jacket
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Hooded Draft Jacket
€109.99
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Women's Dri-FIT Running Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Swoosh
Women's Dri-FIT Running Jacket
€84.99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
€109.99
Jordan MVP
Jordan MVP Men's Anorak Jacket
Jordan MVP
Men's Anorak Jacket
€119.99
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Repel Hooded Versatile Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Repel Hooded Versatile Jacket
€89.99
Nike Trail
Nike Trail Women's Repel Running Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Trail
Women's Repel Running Jacket
€114.99

Windbreakers: protection against the elements

Don't let anything stand in the way of your workout. A windbreaker jacket keeps warmth in and water out, so you can stay focused on your performance. Discover designs that combine flexibility and durability with materials made to protect you from rain and shine. Plus, the breathable designs help you stay ventilated as you rack up the miles. Explore our windbreaker coats with distinctive chevron design lines on the front, inspired by our original Nike Windrunner tracksuit jacket from the 1970s.


Lightweight flexibility


Our jackets are made from lightweight fabric that won't weigh you down, so you can continue pushing your limits. Relaxed silhouettes and loose fits make it easy to layer them over your favourite sportswear, too. Expect smooth woven and textured finishes, all branded with our iconic Nike Swoosh for a premium aesthetic. When it comes to breathability, our windbreakers are made to allow consistent airflow, letting you stay cool however hard you're working. Plus, choose a design with a vent at the back that keeps air moving—keeping you comfortable while you're on the move.


Designed to go the distance


Each of our windbreaker coats has been carefully constructed to face the toughest challenges. We're talking durable fabrics, strong seams and anti-snag construction—because your windbreaker should keep pace with your active lifestyle. GORE-TEX fabric protects you from the elements by repelling water, so you stay dry. Meanwhile, impressive breathability and sweat-wicking fabrics move moisture away from your skin so it dries quickly. On sunny days, look for windbreaker coats with UV-blocking fabric—it provides protection in the areas covered by the jacket.


Weather-ready styles


Water-repellent coatings allow moisture to run off the surface quickly, so rain doesn't interrupt your performance. Meanwhile, water-tight zips on pockets and plackets prevent water from seeping in, giving you peace of mind that your valuables are protected. For extra warmth, look out for stretchy cuffs and elasticated drawcords. These cinch in the fabric to lock in heat and give a secure feel, even when you're working hard. Plus, styles with adjustable hoods offer extra coverage when the temperature drops.


Find sizes for everyone


Running in low light? Look for windbreaker jackets with design elements that keep you visible. Or, rep your favourite team in a club-branded windbreaker jacket that provides all-day comfort. With a wide range of sizes and fits, the whole family can get involved. If you're looking for convenience, choose a packable windbreaker jacket. These versatile designs have a hidden pocket inside that helps you easily pack the jacket away when not in use—so they're easy to grab and go.


A better future


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, look out for a windbreaker jacket with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.