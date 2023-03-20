Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      At Least 20% Sustainable Material

      Shoes
      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Collaborator 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Next Nature
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      €109.99
      Nike Phantom GX Academy MG
      Nike Phantom GX Academy MG Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Phantom GX Academy MG
      Multi-Ground Football Boot
      €84.99
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €69.99
      Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
      Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Shoes
      €74.99
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      €119.99
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Women's Shoes
      €119.99
      Nike Air Max Terrascape 97
      Nike Air Max Terrascape 97 Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Terrascape 97
      Men's Shoes
      €199.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Run
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Run
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      €27.99
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Women's Shoes
      €139.99
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Older Kids' Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Older Kids' Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      €99.99
      NikeCourt Legacy
      NikeCourt Legacy Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      NikeCourt Legacy
      Men's Shoes
      Tottenham Hotspur Strike
      Tottenham Hotspur Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Tottenham Hotspur Strike
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's Tight-Fit Long-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Men's Tight-Fit Long-Sleeve Top
      €39.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Flex
      Nike Dri-FIT Flex Men's Yoga Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Flex
      Men's Yoga Trousers
      Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer
      Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer
      Men's Shoes
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner Men's Hooded Jacket
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner
      Men's Hooded Jacket
      €89.99
      Nike Air Max Dawn
      Nike Air Max Dawn Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Dawn
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer
      Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Crater Impact
      Nike Crater Impact Younger Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Crater Impact
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Air Fast
      Nike Air Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
      Nike Flex Stride
      Nike Flex Stride Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Flex Stride
      Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief Running Shorts
      €49.99
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Women's Shoes
      Related Stories

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.