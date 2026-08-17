Summer Shoes & Trainers

(105)
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Men's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Men's Slides
Nike Calm 2.0
Men's Slides
49,99 €
Nike Victori One
Nike Victori One Men's Slides
Nike Victori One
Men's Slides
37,99 €
Nike Structure Plus
Nike Structure Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Structure Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
179,99 €
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Older Kids' Slides
Just In
Nike Calm 2.0
Older Kids' Slides
39,99 €
Nike Air Rift Breathe
Nike Air Rift Breathe Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Rift Breathe
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Men's Shoes
Nike P-6000
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Ava X Mesh
Nike Ava X Mesh Men's shoes
Nike Ava X Mesh
Men's shoes
119,99 €
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Shoes
Nike P-6000
Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Men's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7
Men's Training Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
139,99 €
Nike P-6000 Utility
Nike P-6000 Utility Older Kids' Shoes
Nike P-6000 Utility
Older Kids' Shoes
94,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
139,99 €
Air Jordan Skyline Low
Air Jordan Skyline Low Women's Shoes
Air Jordan Skyline Low
Women's Shoes
89,99 €
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Men's Shoes
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Men's Shoes
69,99 €
Jordan Franchise
Jordan Franchise Slides
Jordan Franchise
Slides
32,99 €
Nike Air Max 95
Nike Air Max 95 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 95
Older Kids' Shoes
139,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Men's Shoes
139,99 €
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Air Max 90 Premium
Nike Air Max 90 Premium Men's shoes
Nike Air Max 90 Premium
Men's shoes
149,99 €
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
179,99 €
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Women's Slides
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Women's Slides
59,99 €
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
179,99 €
Air Jordan Skyline Low LE
Air Jordan Skyline Low LE Men's shoes
Air Jordan Skyline Low LE
Men's shoes
99,99 €
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Younger Kids' Slides
Bestseller
Nike Calm 2.0
Younger Kids' Slides
29,99 €
Nike Air Max '95 G
Nike Air Max '95 G Golf Shoes
Nike Air Max '95 G
Golf Shoes
199,99 €
Jordan Hydrip
Jordan Hydrip Older Kids' Sandals
Jordan Hydrip
Older Kids' Sandals
49,99 €
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
209,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Victori One
Nike Victori One Women's Slides
Nike Victori One
Women's Slides
37,99 €
Nike Alphafly 3
Nike Alphafly 3 Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Alphafly 3
Women's Road Racing Shoes
309,99 €
Nike Calm
Nike Calm Men's Mules
Recycled Materials
Nike Calm
Men's Mules
69,99 €
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Men's Slides
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Men's Slides
59,99 €
Nike Kawa
Nike Kawa Younger/Older Kids' Slides
Just In
Nike Kawa
Younger/Older Kids' Slides
29,99 €
Nike Vomero Premium
Nike Vomero Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
229,99 €
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex Train
Women's Workout Shoes
79,99 €
Nike Kawa
Nike Kawa Baby & Toddler Slides
Nike Kawa
Baby & Toddler Slides
27,99 €
Nike Kawa
Nike Kawa Younger/Older Kids' Slide
Nike Kawa
Younger/Older Kids' Slide
29,99 €
Nike Marina
Nike Marina Men's Slides
Nike Marina
Men's Slides
29,99 €
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Women's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7
Women's Training Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Free Ride
Nike Free Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Free Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
79,99 €
Jordan Hydrip
Jordan Hydrip Older Kids' Slides
Jordan Hydrip
Older Kids' Slides
27,99 €
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Women's Shoes
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Women's Shoes
69,99 €
Nike Marina
Nike Marina Women's Slides
Nike Marina
Women's Slides
29,99 €
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
159,99 €
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Women's Slides
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Women's Slides
59,99 €
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
179,99 €
Air Jordan Skyline Low LE
Air Jordan Skyline Low LE Men's shoes
Air Jordan Skyline Low LE
Men's shoes
99,99 €
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Younger Kids' Slides
Bestseller
Nike Calm 2.0
Younger Kids' Slides
29,99 €
Nike Air Max '95 G
Nike Air Max '95 G Golf Shoes
Nike Air Max '95 G
Golf Shoes
199,99 €
Jordan Hydrip
Jordan Hydrip Older Kids' Sandals
Jordan Hydrip
Older Kids' Sandals
49,99 €
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
209,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Victori One
Nike Victori One Women's Slides
Nike Victori One
Women's Slides
37,99 €
Nike Alphafly 3
Nike Alphafly 3 Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Alphafly 3
Women's Road Racing Shoes
309,99 €
Nike Calm
Nike Calm Men's Mules
Recycled Materials
Nike Calm
Men's Mules
69,99 €
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Men's Slides
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Men's Slides
59,99 €
Nike Kawa
Nike Kawa Younger/Older Kids' Slides
Just In
Nike Kawa
Younger/Older Kids' Slides
29,99 €
Nike Vomero Premium
Nike Vomero Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
229,99 €
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex Train
Women's Workout Shoes
79,99 €
Nike Kawa
Nike Kawa Baby & Toddler Slides
Nike Kawa
Baby & Toddler Slides
27,99 €
Nike Kawa
Nike Kawa Younger/Older Kids' Slide
Nike Kawa
Younger/Older Kids' Slide
29,99 €
Nike Marina
Nike Marina Men's Slides
Nike Marina
Men's Slides
29,99 €
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Women's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7
Women's Training Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Free Ride
Nike Free Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Free Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
79,99 €
Jordan Hydrip
Jordan Hydrip Older Kids' Slides
Jordan Hydrip
Older Kids' Slides
27,99 €
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Women's Shoes
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Women's Shoes
69,99 €
Nike Marina
Nike Marina Women's Slides
Nike Marina
Women's Slides
29,99 €
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
159,99 €

Summer sneakers and footwear: follow your dreams

Power through your warm-weather workout in a pair of summer shoes from our latest footwear range. If the Great Outdoors is calling, we have hiking shoes and trainers to support you every step of the way. Look out for engineered lugs that provide multidirectional grip. Plus, you'll find snugly fitted uppers that keep dirt and debris out. If you'll be training on hard surfaces, go for durable rubber outsoles that are built to take a pounding.


Keep cool with breathable uppers


Staying focused is key to a strong sporting performance. So our range of sports shoes for summer includes styles made with lightweight mesh that won't weigh you down. Meanwhile, the woven fabric promotes good airflow. This helps your body shed excess heat fast, so your feet stay fresh for longer. If you're heading out onto the football pitch, we have snugly fitted sock-style boots that help you feel closer to the ball. You'll also find pairs with engineered textures in targeted strike zones. These give you extra control and accuracy for high-speed dribbles and deadly strikes.


All-day comfort


From long-distance runs to outdoor circuit sessions, summer training can be tough on your body. For a propulsive feel underfoot, choose designs with our Air units built in. They absorb the force of your movement, then spring back into shape. This creates an energising effect to power you forward. Plus, we build our summer trainers with supportive cushioning through the midsole. It soaks up the energy of each push-off and landing. This helps cut down on fatigue and lowers the risk of injury.


Easy-on designs for busy days


Whether you're heading to the pool or switching from the pitch to the changing room, our summer shoes are a practical choice. Look out for sliders made with water-friendly materials that are easy to clean. You'll find contoured pieces that provide comfortable cushioning and support for your foot. Meanwhile, grippy outsoles help you stay stable on tiled, wet or slippery surfaces. For a little more coverage, you can choose closed-toe mule styles.


Help young athletes fly high


Future sporting superstars can chase down their dreams in a pair of summer sneakers from our junior range. We create them with the same top-spec materials that we use for our adult footwear. Think outsoles with thoughtfully designed tread patterns to match the needs of their sport. Lightweight mesh uppers that flex with their foot for natural movement. And plush underfoot cushioning to protect growing bodies as they hone their skills.


Nike's Move to Zero


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. As part of this, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste since 2008. To join us, choose Nike summer shoes from our Sustainable Materials range. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.