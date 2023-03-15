Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Back to School Supplies & Essentials

      Shoes
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Joggers
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Joggers
      €99.99
      Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo
      Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo Men's Shoes
      Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo
      Men's Shoes
      €99.99
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Women's Shoes
      €119.99
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Men's Stretch Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Men's Stretch Shorts
      €34.99
      Nike Everyday Cushioned
      Nike Everyday Cushioned Training No-Show Socks (3 Pairs)
      Nike Everyday Cushioned
      Training No-Show Socks (3 Pairs)
      €14.99
      Nike Everyday Cushioned
      Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      Bestseller
      Nike Everyday Cushioned
      Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      €14.99
      Nike Everyday Lightweight
      Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      Bestseller
      Nike Everyday Lightweight
      Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      €14.99
      Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
      Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Training Crew Socks
      Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
      Training Crew Socks
      €12.99
      Nike Everyday Max Cushioned
      Nike Everyday Max Cushioned Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      Bestseller
      Nike Everyday Max Cushioned
      Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      €19.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's 1/4-Zip Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's 1/4-Zip Running Top
      €64.99
      Nike Multiplier
      Nike Multiplier Running No-Show Socks (2 Pairs)
      Nike Multiplier
      Running No-Show Socks (2 Pairs)
      €17.99
      Everyday Plus Cushioned
      Everyday Plus Cushioned Nike Footie Socks
      Everyday Plus Cushioned
      Nike Footie Socks
      €17.99
      Jordan Flight Fleece
      Jordan Flight Fleece Women's Trousers
      Jordan Flight Fleece
      Women's Trousers
      Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low
      Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low Older Kids' Shoe
      Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low
      Older Kids' Shoe
      €99.99
      Jumpman Two Trey
      Jumpman Two Trey Older Kids' Shoes
      Jumpman Two Trey
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €119.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's Tapered Training Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's Tapered Training Trousers
      €59.99
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Jordan 1 Low Alt Younger Kids' Shoe
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      €69.99
      Nike Sportswear Legacy 91
      Nike Sportswear Legacy 91 Adjustable Cap
      Nike Sportswear Legacy 91
      Adjustable Cap
      €24.99
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Women's Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Top
      €34.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      €84.99
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Men's Shoes
      €119.99
      Nike Air More Uptempo
      Nike Air More Uptempo Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air More Uptempo
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €129.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids (Boys') Trousers
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids (Boys') Trousers
      €74.99
      Nike Air Force 1
      Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €99.99

      Back to school: inspire the next generation

      Whatever sport they love, we have back to school kit to keep them achieving, day after day. Expect hardworking PE gear with Dri-Fit technology, so kids stay cool and fresh on the move. Trainers with waffle soles provide outstanding grip with a lightweight feel – perfect for track and field stars. Bags and backpacks have plenty of pockets to keep things organised, while cushioned straps ensure comfort on the go.

      Committed athletes train in all weathers. That's why our Nike back to school supplies come in a choice of sleeve lengths and leg styles. Snug tracksuits keep them warm on the playing fields, while lightweight tops and shorts are ideal for warmer temperatures. When it's time to cool down, cosy joggers and hoodies will keep them looking and feeling their best.

      Got a uniform code to stick to? No problem. We have back to school essentials in simple classic shades of black, white and navy. If they're in the mood to stand out in style, treat them to bold tones of orange, pink and lime.