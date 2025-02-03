SG football shoes: conquer wet ground in comfort
Take total control of the game in soft-ground football boots designed for wet and muddy pitches. Specialised traction lets you play at your peak—whatever the conditions. Screw-in studs provide you with the grip you need on damp ground, allowing you to focus on the game.
Superior traction when you need it most
You can face wet conditions with confidence when you choose a pair of our soft-ground football boots. We've crafted this footwear with specialised traction that helps you stay quick and agile when bad weather hits. Conical studs work to create grip and stability, so you can concentrate on the match. Our SG football shoes with chevron studs give multi-directional traction for quick cuts and controlled speed changes. Plus, Nike Anti-Clog Traction stops mud from sticking to the soleplates, ensuring you get maximum performance from your studs.
Next-level ball control
You don't have to compromise on how well you can manipulate the ball while wearing our soft-ground football shoes. Our All Conditions Control finish gives you a reliable touch in wet weather. The surface has the same level of friction in wet and dry conditions, so you experience incredible ball control. Raised textures on the top and sides of our shoes mean you can dribble and shoot with precision. When you want to have ultimate command of the ball, go for footwear with off-centre lacing that creates a clean strike zone. Combining this with textured patterns on the boots' uppers gives you impressive ball spin.
Support and stability
When you're bringing your A-game to wet fields, SG football shoes with soft collars deliver extra stability. Look out for pairs featuring Nike Flyknit technology that wraps your ankle in a snug and stretchy fabric. The sock-like fit gives you all the support you need to move past your opponents. Plus, breathable weaves keep you cool when the game heats up. Function shouldn't sacrifice comfort, which is why our boots have cushioned insoles—they deliver an intense underfoot bounce as you put your all into your attack. We take things a step further with insoles that use Nike Gripknit technology. This stops your foot from slipping inside your boot when the pitch feels boggy. Meanwhile, our lightweight materials cut out the bulk, so you can power across the pitch.
Designs for every boot bag
The football field is the ideal place to show off your unique style. We make our SG football shoes in a range of colours and prints to suit all athletes. From easy neutrals to statement metallic detailing, we've got you covered. Each pair is branded with our iconic Nike Swoosh—often in a contrasting colour to help you stand out on the pitch. Or why not go for a coordinated look with tonal laces and studs?
A team game
When it comes to protecting the future of sport, we're all playing on the same side. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. You can join us on our mission when you shop football shoes for soft ground with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets that have been diverted from landfill.