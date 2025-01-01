Jackets with reflective design details: Stay dry in style
Day or night, stay visible in jackets with reflective design details. Whether you're heading out for an early morning walk, commuting after dark or braving the elements, our jackets help you stay dry and stand out. Think lightweight ripstop fabric with strategically placed strips on the cuffs and back that maximise visibility from all angles. In our range, you'll find slim-fitting jackets, gilets and windbreakers, all with reflective design details to keep you seen.
We don't just want you to stay seen—we want you to stay dry, too. That's why Nike's jackets and coats with reflective design elements come with water-repellent finishes and sealed seams to keep out the rain. In harsh weather conditions, count on our Storm-FIT ADV technology. This combines windproof and water-resistant fabric with advanced features. Meanwhile, hoods finished with internal bungee cords make it easy to adjust your fit. Look out for practical packable designs and zip pockets to stash your essentials.
Heading out into the cold? Choose a coat with reflective design details and Therma-FIT technology. This helps manage your body's natural heat, so you stay warm. Prefer to keep your arms free? Browse our selection of gilets, crafted with lightweight down insulation. These trap warmth without adding bulk. To make sure you stand out, look for gilets featuring reflective design details on the front panel. The mid-weight, wool-blend fabric has thermoregulating properties, ensuring your core stays warm—whatever the conditions outside.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose a jacket with reflective design elements with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.