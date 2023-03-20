Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Jackets

      Nike Black Friday Jackets & Coats 2022

      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Cold Weather
      Brand 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Collaborator 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Insulation Type 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner Men's Hooded Jacket
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner
      Men's Hooded Jacket
      €89.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      €119.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Faux Fur Long Jacket
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Faux Fur Long Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series Women's Synthetic-Fill Shine Parka
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Women's Synthetic-Fill Shine Parka
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series Women's Parka
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Women's Parka
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Women's Synthetic-Fill Hooded Parka
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Women's Synthetic-Fill Hooded Parka
      Liverpool F.C.
      Liverpool F.C. Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Jacket
      Liverpool F.C.
      Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Jacket
      €89.99
      Nike Club Fleece
      Nike Club Fleece Men's Harrington Jacket
      Nike Club Fleece
      Men's Harrington Jacket
      €79.99
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Legacy
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Legacy Men's Hooded Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Legacy
      Men's Hooded Jacket
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's Basketball Jacket
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's Basketball Jacket
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max Men's Full-Zip Hooded Training Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max
      Men's Full-Zip Hooded Training Jacket
      €79.99
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's Synthetic Fill Jacket
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's Synthetic Fill Jacket
      €104.99
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Paris Saint-Germain Men's Fleece-Lined Hooded Jacket
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Men's Fleece-Lined Hooded Jacket
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Warm-Up Jacket
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Warm-Up Jacket
      €84.99
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Women's Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Women's Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
      Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      €129.99
      Nike Repel Miler
      Nike Repel Miler Men's Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Repel Miler
      Men's Running Jacket
      €79.99
      Nike Essential
      Nike Essential Women's Running Jacket
      Nike Essential
      Women's Running Jacket
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division Men's Flash Running Jacket
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division
      Men's Flash Running Jacket
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Bestseller
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Paris Saint-Germain Men's Anthem Jacket
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Men's Anthem Jacket
      €149.99
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series Women's Parka
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Women's Parka
      Nike Sportswear Essential Storm-FIT
      Nike Sportswear Essential Storm-FIT Women's Woven Parka Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Essential Storm-FIT
      Women's Woven Parka Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Essential Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Essential Windrunner Women's Woven Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Essential Windrunner
      Women's Woven Jacket

      Nike Black Friday jackets: layer up and push on

      Explore discounted Nike Black Friday jackets from Nike. This collection is all about athletic style to help you handle what the weather has in store. Whether you're on the streets or the track, we've got your back with our high-performance looks. Our coats and hoodies with cutting-edge Nike Shield technology will keep the wind and the rain at bay. We've also pioneered synthetic sheet insulation, along with lightweight down and pillowy fleece, to ensure that you stay warm without extra bulk breaking your stride.

      Every piece blends functional practicality with Nike's sporty streetwear flair. Choose a hoodie with extra height in the collar to keep you dry and comfortable, or with handy zip pockets to store everyday essentials. And you'll always make a bold statement with strong silhouettes and our iconic Swoosh logo. Check out our Nike Black Friday jacket deals, and reinvent your winter wardrobe.