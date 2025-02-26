PSG home kit 2024/25: game on
Fans of Les Parisiens, look no further—the new PSG home kit is ready for kick-off. The latest strip pays homage to the club's logo, with the signature navy blue appearing as a base colour throughout our range.
Whether you're wearing it on the pitch or in the stands, the Paris Saint-Germain home shirt will keep you cool and dry, thanks to breathable fabric that wicks sweat away from your skin. It's lightweight too, so won't weigh you down when you're on the move. Short sleeves and crew necks make the tops easy to layer, while elasticated waistbands on the shorts ensure a comfortable fit.
For a fully coordinated sportswear set, pick a football shirt and matching shorts. Know a young supporter? We've got kids' sizes of the PSG home kit, so they can cheer on their favourite team in style.
PSG 2024/25 Home Kit
Release date: 03/06/2023
Colour: Navy blue, red & white