Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Older Kids Back to School

      Kids 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (1)
      Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Bestseller
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low
      Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low Older Kids' Shoe
      Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low
      Older Kids' Shoe
      €99.99
      Jumpman Two Trey
      Jumpman Two Trey Older Kids' Shoes
      Jumpman Two Trey
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €119.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      €84.99
      Nike Air More Uptempo
      Nike Air More Uptempo Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air More Uptempo
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €129.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids (Boys') Trousers
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids (Boys') Trousers
      €74.99
      Nike Air Force 1
      Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €99.99
      Nike Court Borough Mid 2
      Nike Court Borough Mid 2 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Court Borough Mid 2
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €64.99
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Older Kids' Shoe
      €94.99
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG
      Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      €74.99
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE Dance
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE Dance Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE Dance
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €84.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      €34.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pants
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Pants
      €39.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Older Kids' Knit Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Older Kids' Knit Football Shorts
      €14.99
      Nike Revolution 6
      Nike Revolution 6 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      €54.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
      €34.99
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra
      €24.99
      NikeCourt Legacy
      NikeCourt Legacy Older Kids' Shoes
      NikeCourt Legacy
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €59.99
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
      €49.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' T-Shirt
      €17.99
      Nike MD Valiant
      Nike MD Valiant Older Kids' Shoe
      Nike MD Valiant
      Older Kids' Shoe
      €49.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Top
      €54.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Boys') Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
      €24.99
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE Older Kids' Shoe
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE
      Older Kids' Shoe
      €109.99