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Kids' Tracksuit Bottoms

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Hooded Tracksuit
30% off
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' Woven Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Air
Older Kids' Woven Tracksuit Bottoms
69,99 €
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Trousers
Just In
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Trousers
79,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
69,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
79,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Tracksuit Bottoms
49,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Younger Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Younger Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
74,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Baby/Toddler Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Baby/Toddler Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
64,99 €
England
England Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
England
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
89,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
59,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Hooded Tracksuit
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Hooded Tracksuit
79,99 €
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
79,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
104,99 €
Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé Older Kids' Full-Zip Woven Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Kylian Mbappé
Older Kids' Full-Zip Woven Football Tracksuit
84,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
74,99 €
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
64,99 €
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
74,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
64,99 €
Inter Milan Strike
Inter Milan Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
109,99 €
Inter Milan Strike
Inter Milan Strike Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan Strike
Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
79,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Tracksuit
59,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Woven Tracksuit
74,99 €
England Strike
England Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
109,99 €
Nigeria
Nigeria Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nigeria
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
89,99 €

Kids' tracksuit bottoms: all-day comfort, covered

Our kids' tracksuit bottoms are designed to keep them comfortable all day. Whether they’re taking to the pitch, playing with friends or kicking back at home, our apparel will keep them moving with total freedom. Our super-soft and breathable fabrics are kind to skin, making them ideal for extended wear. These roomy styles are ideal for pulling on over shorts or wearing alone for easy days.


We’ve built plenty of flex into our materials, too, so nothing is holding them back from their goals. Plus, flat seams and roomy shapes ensure there are no distractions. You’ll find a wide range of colours in our collection, making it easy to choose something to suit their unique style. Look out for the iconic Nike Swoosh, too—adding a premium pop to many of our tracksuits.


We make our tracksuit bottoms for kids with elasticated waistbands, so they get the perfect fit, every time. Go for a pair with a drawstring tie for added security during intense sessions. Practical pockets in many of our styles mean it’s easy for kids to keep essentials close at hand. On chilly days, options with gathered cuffs help to lock in warmth, while keeping shoes clear when it’s time to play. Or pick a pair with open cuffs for a relaxed vibe and a breathable feel.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose kids' tracksuit bottoms with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.