Black Velcro trainers for kids: simple and secure
Help future athletes get going quickly in our black Velcro trainers for kids. You'll find versatile designs that are easy to take on and off. Plus, look out for pull assists on the tongue and heel that make it simple for little feet to slide in. Hook-and-loop systems let you open up the shoe, so it can be safely secured. Meanwhile, grippy outsoles give kids the traction they need. Whether they're running around an indoor court or exploring outside, trainers with non-marking rubber constructions support every step. We've also got options with rubber that wraps up the sides of the shoes for added durability.
Discover kids' black Velcro trainers that keep them cool, no matter how fast they're moving. Think lightweight mesh uppers that allow constant ventilation. Moving freely is also made easy—choose a pair with cut-outs in the sole that create a more flexible feel. We understand that kids' shoes have to last the distance. That's why we've got designs with reinforced toes, sides and heels that make them ultra-hardwearing.
Give them the comfort they need with black Velcro trainers for kids. You'll find pairs loaded with stable cushioning that delivers all-day comfort. Springy foam gives a bouncy sensation as they jump and stride. When it comes to the uppers, explore comfortable constructions crafted with chenille yarns that feel soft and cosy. Want structure with a streamlined look? Pick a pair that blends real and synthetic leather.
Nike’s Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose our kids' black Velcro trainers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we’ve made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.