Brazil football shirts 2022/2023: made to perform
You don't have to be a superfan to know that Brazil's football team is iconic. So, it's only natural that sports lovers worldwide want to celebrate the side by pulling on a Brazil jersey. Brazil football shirts will make you feel on top of your game, whether you're dribbling towards the goal or cheering from the sofa.
Crafted for comfort
We craft our Brazil national team shirts from smart fabric to ensure they feel light and breathable, even in intense moments. Nike Dri-FIT technology wicks moisture away from your skin, where it can evaporate quickly—keeping you dry and cool. Look out for shirts with raised knit in high-heat areas for ventilation where you need it most. Plus, flexible construction means your Brazil jersey will move with you, so you never need to hold back from that match-winning move.
Sizes for all players
Because we know players of all ages love the beautiful game, our Brazil football jerseys come in kid and adult sizes. You'll find relaxed fits for unisex wear, plus slim styles that create a sleek profile. The same pro-standard technology is used across our range, so you get world-class design no matter what age range you're shopping for. Why not put the whole family in matching shirts for your next kickabout? Or, pick a shirt for a future footie star to wear as they train.
Ready to play anywhere
It doesn't matter whether your team's playing at home or away—our kits deliver. These football shirts look just like the Brazil football team jerseys you see on the world stage, so you can support your favourite side in a matching top. It's not just the strikers we celebrate, either—our collection features the Brazil football shirt for goalkeepers too. Cheering from the stands on a chilly day? Layer your jersey over another top to lock in heat.
Iconic details
How do you know your Brazil jersey is match-ready? The famous Swoosh we've stitched on the chest—a mark of our excellence. The national team's official logo joins it, often in a contrasting colour for a stand-out effect. Smart stitching at the cuffs and collars prevents friction and looks just as good off the pitch as on. Short sleeves offer a breezy feel when things heat up, while crew necks make it easy to pull pieces on and go.
A sustainable mission
As part of Nike's Move to Zero initiative, many of our shirts are made from recycled materials, meaning they're better for the planet without compromising on performance. Look out for football shirts crafted with recycled polyester—it comes from repurposed plastic bottles, reducing the number that end up as waste. This durable fabric is built to last through the seasons, so you can wear your favourite jersey to every match.