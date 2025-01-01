  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Trousers & Tights
    3. /
  3. Joggers & Sweatpants

Fleece Joggers & Sweatpants(138)

Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
€59.99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Trousers
€74.99
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
Nike Club Fleece
Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
€54.99
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
€99.99
Paris Saint-Germain Tech
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Tech
Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
€114.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
€99.99
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
€59.99
Jordan Flight Fleece Chicago
Jordan Flight Fleece Chicago Men's Trousers
Just In
Jordan Flight Fleece Chicago
Men's Trousers
€89.99
Chelsea F.C. Club
Chelsea F.C. Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Just In
Chelsea F.C. Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Fleece Joggers
€44.99
Chelsea F.C. Club
Chelsea F.C. Club Men's Nike Football Joggers
Just In
Chelsea F.C. Club
Men's Nike Football Joggers
€59.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Joggers
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Joggers
€44.99
F.C. Barcelona Club
F.C. Barcelona Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Just In
F.C. Barcelona Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Fleece Joggers
€44.99
F.C. Barcelona Phoenix Fleece
F.C. Barcelona Phoenix Fleece Women's Nike Football High-Waisted Pants
Just In
F.C. Barcelona Phoenix Fleece
Women's Nike Football High-Waisted Pants
€69.99
F.C. Barcelona Tech
F.C. Barcelona Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Fleece Pants
Just In
F.C. Barcelona Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Fleece Pants
€84.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
€44.99
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry Women's Mid-Rise French Terry Open-Hem Tracksuit Bottoms
Just In
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Women's Mid-Rise French Terry Open-Hem Tracksuit Bottoms
€64.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Joggers
€54.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Joggers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Women's Mid-Rise Joggers
€99.99
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Trousers (Plus Size)
Just In
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Trousers (Plus Size)
€59.99
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers
€59.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
€99.99
NOCTA
NOCTA NOCTA Fleece CS Tracksuit Bottoms
NOCTA
NOCTA Fleece CS Tracksuit Bottoms
€109.99
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Mid-Rise Tracksuit Bottoms
€54.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Wide-Leg Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Women's Wide-Leg Trousers
€64.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Girls' Wide-Leg Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Girls' Wide-Leg Trousers
€39.99
Inter Milan Club
Inter Milan Club Men's Nike Football Joggers
Just In
Inter Milan Club
Men's Nike Football Joggers
€59.99
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Collegiate Trousers
Just In
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Collegiate Trousers
€74.99
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Tracksuit Bottoms
€59.99
Jordan Flight MVP
Jordan Flight MVP Men's Fleece Trousers
Jordan Flight MVP
Men's Fleece Trousers
€79.99
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
€69.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
€54.99
F.C. Barcelona Tech
F.C. Barcelona Tech Women's Nike Football Fleece Mid-Rise Joggers
Sustainable Materials
F.C. Barcelona Tech
Women's Nike Football Fleece Mid-Rise Joggers
€114.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Joggers
Nike Club
Men's Joggers
€54.99
Chelsea F.C. Tech
Chelsea F.C. Tech Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Sustainable Materials
Chelsea F.C. Tech
Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
€114.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
€54.99
Inter Milan Phoenix Fleece
Inter Milan Phoenix Fleece Women's Nike Football High-Waisted Oversized Pants
Inter Milan Phoenix Fleece
Women's Nike Football High-Waisted Oversized Pants
€69.99
Nike Wool Classics
Nike Wool Classics Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
Nike Wool Classics
Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
€139.99
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece Men's Dri-FIT Printed Trousers
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece
Men's Dri-FIT Printed Trousers
€109.99
Liverpool F.C. Tech Third
Liverpool F.C. Tech Third Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Sustainable Materials
Liverpool F.C. Tech Third
Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
€119.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Joggers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Joggers
€69.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Loose Trousers
€39.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
€69.99
Nike Wool Classics
Nike Wool Classics Fleece Trousers
Nike Wool Classics
Fleece Trousers
€139.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Cargo Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Cargo Trousers
€59.99
Kobe
Kobe Therma-FIT Basketball Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Kobe
Therma-FIT Basketball Trousers
€79.99
England Tech
England Tech Women's Nike Football Fleece Mid-Rise Joggers
Sustainable Materials
England Tech
Women's Nike Football Fleece Mid-Rise Joggers
€114.99
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Joggers
Bestseller
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Joggers
€94.99
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Cuffed Fleece Trousers
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Cuffed Fleece Trousers
€99.99

Fleece sweatpants and joggers: super-soft pairs for comfortable workouts

Elevate your game with high-performance fleece joggers. Snug jersey and French Terry fabrics provide reliable warmth and next-level cosiness. Plus, our fleece is stretchy, so your pair will move with you. Elasticated waistbands with inner drawcords let you personalise your fit. And if you're shopping for a junior athlete, you'll find kids' fleece sweatpants in comfy cuts that coordinate with hoodies and sweatshirts. Getting ready for sports day has never been so easy.


We design our fleece joggers so you can move with total freedom. Plus, we've made them roomy through the seat and thighs for comfort. Look out for pairs with tapered bottoms and cuffed ankles for a streamlined look. Or, for a more relaxed vibe, choose one of our open-hem silhouettes. Flat seams help prevent chafing while you move. Meanwhile, pockets at the sides and back give you plenty of room to stash your essentials.


Enjoy a cosy feel on cold-weather days in pairs crafted from midweight brushed fleece. Think smooth on the outside and soft on the inside. For comfort minus the bulk, reach for our Tech Fleece joggers. The lightweight material effectively traps warmth without weighing you down. If things are heating up, opt for designs made with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This innovative fabric wicks sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation to keep you fresh and dry. When the temperature plummets, reach for our Therma-FIT bottoms. This acclaimed material helps manage your body's natural heat, so you stay snug.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose our fleece joggers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.