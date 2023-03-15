Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Back to School Clothing & Sportswear

      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Joggers
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Joggers
      €99.99
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Men's Stretch Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Men's Stretch Shorts
      €34.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's 1/4-Zip Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's 1/4-Zip Running Top
      €64.99
      Jordan Flight Fleece
      Jordan Flight Fleece Women's Trousers
      Jordan Flight Fleece
      Women's Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's Tapered Training Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's Tapered Training Trousers
      €59.99
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Women's Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Top
      €34.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      €84.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids (Boys') Trousers
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids (Boys') Trousers
      €74.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Joggers
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Women's Mid-Rise Joggers
      €54.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Women's Mid-Rise Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
      €54.99
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Women's Synthetic-Fill Hooded Parka
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Women's Synthetic-Fill Hooded Parka
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Trousers
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's Tight-Fit Long-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Men's Tight-Fit Long-Sleeve Top
      €39.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's Training Tee
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's Training Tee
      €29.99
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Women's Jacket
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Women's Jacket
      €129.99
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      €74.99
      Nike Challenger
      Nike Challenger Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Challenger
      Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      €37.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      €34.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pants
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Pants
      €39.99
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Mid-Rise Biker Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's Mid-Rise Biker Shorts
      €34.99
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Modern
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Modern Women's Fleece Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Modern
      Women's Fleece Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Essential Storm-FIT
      Nike Sportswear Essential Storm-FIT Women's Woven Parka Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Essential Storm-FIT
      Women's Woven Parka Jacket
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      €79.99
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
      €74.99

      School clothes and sportswear: inspire their love of sport


      Go for gold this term with our hardworking collection of school PE kits. White t-shirts made with Dri-Fit technology stay fresh and comfortable during tough sessions, while PE shorts with breathable, durable fabric will see them through the match in style. And for outdoor sports, choose lightweight tracksuits to keep them cool, even when the game heats up.


      Back to school sportswear from Nike delivers comfort and style, long after the school bell rings. Track athletes will love our tanks and leggings with added stretch, so clothes feel close and secure. Junior sports bras give girls the confidence to train hard and reach their potential. And when the temperature drops, brushed-back fabrics and hooded tops will keep them warm out on the field.


      Every athlete has to play by the rules. That's why we've got simple styles in school uniform-friendly shades of black, white and navy. Black-on-black badging gives young stars the logo they love while sticking to the dress code.