Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Black Trainers for Infants, Babies & Toddlers

      Kids 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (1)
      Black
      Brand 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Air Max 
      (0)
      Shoes 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Shoe Height 
      (0)
      Width 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €84.99
      Nike Air More Uptempo
      Nike Air More Uptempo Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Air More Uptempo
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €69.99
      Nike Court Borough Mid 2
      Nike Court Borough Mid 2 Baby and Toddler Boot
      Nike Court Borough Mid 2
      Baby and Toddler Boot
      €54.99
      Sky Jordan 1 SE
      Sky Jordan 1 SE Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Sky Jordan 1 SE
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €59.99
      Nike Team Hustle D 10
      Nike Team Hustle D 10 Baby & Toddler Shoe
      Nike Team Hustle D 10
      Baby & Toddler Shoe
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Jordan 1 Low Alt Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €54.99
      Nike Sunray Protect 2
      Nike Sunray Protect 2 Baby/Toddler Sandals
      Nike Sunray Protect 2
      Baby/Toddler Sandals
      €34.99
      Sky Jordan 1
      Sky Jordan 1 Baby and Toddler Shoe
      Sky Jordan 1
      Baby and Toddler Shoe
      €59.99
      Jordan 23/7
      Jordan 23/7 Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Jordan 23/7
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €54.99
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Jordan 1 Mid Baby and Toddler Shoe
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Baby and Toddler Shoe
      €54.99
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €79.99
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Jordan 1 Mid Baby and Toddler Shoe
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Baby and Toddler Shoe
      €59.99
      Nike Force 1
      Nike Force 1 Baby Cot Booties
      Nike Force 1
      Baby Cot Booties
      €39.99
      Jordan 11 CMFT Low
      Jordan 11 CMFT Low Baby & Toddler Shoe
      Jordan 11 CMFT Low
      Baby & Toddler Shoe
      Nike Air Max 270
      Nike Air Max 270 Baby & Toddler Shoe
      Nike Air Max 270
      Baby & Toddler Shoe
      €79.99
      Nike Air Max 270
      Nike Air Max 270 Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Air Max 270
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Flex Advance
      Nike Flex Advance Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Flex Advance
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Jordan Drip 23
      Jordan Drip 23 Baby & Toddler Rain Boot
      Jordan Drip 23
      Baby & Toddler Rain Boot
      €59.99
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Jordan 1 Low Alt Baby & Toddler Shoes
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Baby & Toddler Shoes
      €54.99
      Jordan Max Aura 4
      Jordan Max Aura 4 Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Jordan Max Aura 4
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €49.99
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Nike Omni Multi-Court Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €39.99
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €69.99
      Nike Air Max Excee
      Nike Air Max Excee Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Air Max Excee
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Jordan Flight Club '91
      Jordan Flight Club '91 Baby & Toddler Shoe
      Jordan Flight Club '91
      Baby & Toddler Shoe
      €59.99

      Black trainers for infants: the right start

      Start them on the right foot with our black trainers for infants, babies and toddlers. We make shoes with high-performance materials to keep little feet supported—taking them from crawling to walking with ease. Durable traction, breathable uppers and super-soft foam give maximum comfort. Plus, all of this is wrapped up in iconic style features that will make grown-ups jealous.

      We've focused on game-changing details for parents like elastic laces and Nike FlyEase technology. The extra-wide openings allow little feet to slip right in, so you can get shoes on and off lightning fast. At Nike, you'll also find black trainers for infants that deliver loads of cushioning. Plus, our grippy soles are designed to keep them steadier on their feet.

      Don't let the rain and cold stop play—our practical black trainers for toddlers are built for any weather. Look out for options crafted from moulded black neoprene to keep tiny toes dry, or try winter-ready slip-on boots with cosy fleece linings and traction. With these durable details, little ones can move outdoors with confidence.