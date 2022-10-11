|Size
|XXS
|XS
|S
|M
|L
|XL
|2XL
|Men's Equivalent Size
|XXS
|XS
|S
|M
|L
|XL
|2XL
|Women's Equivalent Size
|XS
|S
|M
|L
|XL
|2XL
|3XL
|Chest/Bust (in.)
|28.5 - 31.5
|31.5 - 35
|35 - 37.5
|37.5 - 41
|41 - 44
|44 - 48.5
|48.5 - 53.5
|Hip (in.)
|28.5 - 31.5
|31.5 - 35
|35 - 37.5
|37.5 - 41
|41 - 44
|44 - 47
|47 - 50.5
Unisex
Find your correct size in the chart below.
Scroll horizontally to see more sizes.
Fit Tips
If you're on the borderline between two sizes, order the smaller size for a tighter fit or the larger size for a looser fit.
If your body measurements for hips and chest/bust correspond to two different suggested sizes, order the one indicated by your hip measurement.
How To Measure
- CHEST/BUST: Measure around the fullest part or your chest/bust, keeping the measuring tape horizontal.
- HIPS: Measure around the fullest part of your hips, keeping the tape horizontal.