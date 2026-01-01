Nike Factory Store - Baton Rouge

Nike Factory Store - Baton Rouge

Closed • Opens at 10:00

7445 Corporate Blvd Ste 600

Baton Rouge, LA, 70809-9101, US

2252386320

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Store Hours

Mon - Sat: 10:00 - 19:00
Sun: 11:00 - 18:00

Services

  • Order Pick-Up

    Order Pick-Up

    Buy your favourite styles online and pick them up in store.

  • Become A Member

    Become A Member

    New Members in the Nike App get 15% off their first in-store purchase.

  • Nike Experts

    Nike Experts

    Get real-time advice on all things sport and style from our team of experts.

  • Shopping As It Should Be

    Shopping As It Should Be

    60-day worry-free trial and receiptless returns on every item when you're a Member with us.

  • Shop Nike Factory Sale

    Shop Nike Factory Sale

    The styles and savings you find inside Nike Factory Stores are now available online.

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