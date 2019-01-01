LeBron 16
For the Strongest
Designed to be dynamic, swift and strong, the LeBron 16 is a refined representation of the King himself.
Battleknit 2.0
Developed specifically for LeBron, Battleknit 2.0 is our strongest knit in a basketball shoe. It combines agile flexibility with locked-down strength for aggressive and versatile play.
Max Air Meets Zoom Air
The updated LeBron 16 outsole features the comfort and cushioning of a full-length Max Air bag with embedded Zoom Air units for springy responsiveness, in an articulated execution to allow natural mobility for the foot.
Customizable Fit
The LeBron 16 features an adjustable tongue for easy on-and-off, reliable lockdown and a flexible, customizable fit.
Behind the Design
LeBron 16
"The LeBron 16 feels light. It might even feel like it won't be able to hold up," says LeBron James. "But once you put the shoe on, you're locked in. The Battleknit 2.0 technology allows you to run, jump, stop and go in any direction and feel comfortable. It's pretty unique."
LeBron 16 designer Jason Petrie talks more about Battleknit 2.0 innovation: “The 16 is more flexible than the 15 was, but the upper, which introduces Battleknit 2.0, is made of high tenacity yarns and is actually stronger than any knit we’ve used before in basketball. So it allows him to make quick, natural movements, while this containment system is locking him down better than the LeBron 15 or any shoe before that.”