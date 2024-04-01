The history of the VaporMax

Not only that, but the new design called for an entirely new manufacturing process. Prior to VaporMax, all Nike Air shoes required other elements, like foam, to connect the Air unit to the upper. With VaporMax, the Air cushioning could stand on its own.



Cushioning Innovation Designer Zac Elder was inspired by the "promise of Air", and helped develop an Air unit that was lighter, more flexible and as close to running on air as Nike had got. But it wasn't easy: the VaporMax at the time was the most tested shoe in Nike history. The VaporMax would continue to make history. Never before had a full-length Air unit been done in rainbow colours. This Nike Air VaporMax 'BeTrue' Flyknit was inspired by the White House on 26 June 2015, the day the US Supreme Court ruled the Constitution provides same-sex couples the right to marry. The White House was lit in the colours of the Pride flag, framed by the deep navy blue of the evening sky.