The 5 Benefits of Running on a Treadmill, According to Experts

The treadmill can be a great place to shore up your running cadence. Also known as step frequency, running cadence is simply the number of steps per minute, or SPM, you take while running.

"For many runners, the quickest way to reap substantial benefits is to change their running cadence", said Jack McNamara, M.S.c., CSCS, NASM-CPT and a clinical exercise physiologist who specialises in coaching running techniques.

A faster cadence, or taking more steps per minute, encourages shorter, smoother strides, which can reduce the load on your joints and bones. "That translates to less impact on the lower back, knees and hips, and a reduced risk of injury", McNamara said.

Because the treadmill moves at a fixed speed, it's a great place to practise running at a faster cadence for a given pace, he said.

But before you can improve your running cadence, you have to identify your current cadence. You can measure it by setting a timer for 20 seconds and counting the number of times your feet hit the ground. Multiply that number by three to get your steps per minute. Or film yourself and count your steps that way.

Take your cadence and add 5 percent. That's your target cadence. So, if your running cadence is currently 150 SPM, your target cadence becomes approximately 157 SPM. "Once you can comfortably maintain a 5K pace at your target cadence, add another 5 percent and repeat", McNamara said.

For context, McNamara said that the original 'optimal running cadence' of 180 SPM originated at the 1984 games, "when [athletics coach] Jack Daniels observed that the fastest and most efficient runners took at least 180 steps per minute, regardless of their size or gender". However, as McNamara pointed out, it's critical to remember that, for most runners, 180 SPM is not a universal rule—especially for those who run recreationally.

For example, those who are taller will naturally take fewer steps per minute and have a lower cadence, said Claire Bartholic, an ASFA-certified running coach.

"When people run at cadences too slow for their optimal mechanics, they compensate by overstriding, locking out at the knees and striking the ground hard with the heel", McNamara said. This can cause your gait to become bouncy and inefficient, placing unnecessary stress on your muscles, joints and bones, and ultimately increasing your risk of injury.

Light and quick steps are more efficient, Bartholic said, as they prevent you from bounding with each stride.

"At a faster cadence, [your] stride length decreases, increasing the likelihood of placing the foot underneath your hips and within your centre of gravity", McNamara said. "Aiming to increase your cadence by just 5 percent could benefit your overall efficiency, leading to a greater running economy for your height and age".

Research published in a 2019 issue of the Journal of Applied Physiology notes that elite and recreational runners alike tend to prefer a running cadence range of 160–200 SPM. Find the cadence that works for you.

If routinely counting your steps sounds distracting, there are other ways you can keep tabs on your running cadence on the treadmill. For example, you can use a fitness tracker that measures this metric, download a metronome app, or create a curated playlist of songs that correspond to your target steps per minute.