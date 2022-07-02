Important Signs of Heat Stroke Not to Ignore

It's imperative to take action as soon as those symptoms of heat exhaustion come on so that it doesn't progress to heatstroke.

"Generally speaking, you want to back off on intensity and try to remove yourself from the environment", Casa said, adding that "the most important thing is to lower the intensity of the activity" since that's what will immediately stop your body temperature from increasing further.

Next, get to a cooler place. An air-conditioned room or vehicle would be great, Casa said, but that might not always be possible. Luckily, there are a few other little things you can do to help bring your body temperature back down into a safe range.

"If you're in direct sun or using hot equipment, stop using it and seek shade", Casa said. And drink water. "Hydration decreases the rate of rise of your body temperature during intense exercise in the heat", Casa said. "Your body temperature can be as close to a half degree higher for every 1 percent of body mass lost via sweat". So, replacing those lost fluids (and electrolytes!) can help your body regulate itself again.

And, remember, don't forget to let someone know you're not feeling well. In case things progress, it's important that someone else knows and can step in to get you help if necessary.

"If you see someone really behaving as though they are completely exhausted—they can't get up, they have difficulty drinking, they are experiencing any kind of altered consciousness, they look like they are going to pass out—these are all emergencies and you should call the emergency services", DiLorenzo said. "Sometimes when we see heat illness in the hospital, we'll give you IV fluids that are cooled. To rapidly cool someone who has a high core temperature, we may also put ice under the arms and put a fan on them", he said.

After you've called for help, try to cool the person down while you wait, Casa said. "Put them in a lake, stream or cold shower, or place cold wet towels on them". He added that you have about 30 minutes to cool the body (below 40°C) before severe complications start to set in. Again, take these measures after you've contacted a medical professional and are waiting for them to arrive.