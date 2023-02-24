Exercises for Herniated Discs, According to Experts

Well, experts say it depends.

"Herniated discs can be thought of in two broad categories", said Nicholas Anastasio, MD and board-certified physician at Mercy Medical Center. "Acute disc herniations occur when forces are subjected on the disc that are great enough to cause an abrupt tear, herniation or bulging of the disc".

One common example of force that could cause a herniated disc is being in a car accident, said Allison Brown, PhD, DPT, an assistant professor of physiotherapy at the Rutgers School of Health Professions. Another is from lifting weights that are too heavy.

Another category is a chronic disc herniation, Anastasio said—and this is generally linked with getting older. "Chronic disc herniations are generally a broad bulging of the entire disc", he said. "Acute disc herniations can be more of a focal protrusion or sometimes an extrusion of the jelly-like centre of the disc material".

Your lifestyle is a factor of whether you'll encounter this, too, said Moises Googe, DO and chief of spine surgery and pain management for Corewell Health West. "If you do a lot of manual labour or participate in high-impact sports, you are more likely to have a herniated disc", he pointed out.