Nutrition

Satisfying Chicken Wrap

By Nike Training

Healthy and Satisfying Chicken Wrap

Enjoy a healthy and filling meal in just 30 minutes. Makes 4 servings.

Fill up on healthy food with this delicious chicken wrap. Easy to make and full of protein for long-lasting energy.

A balanced, filling meal with chicken, tortillas and peas to make sure you don't go hungry. Nut free.

Ingredients

616g Chicken Fillet
15ml Olive Oil
450g Green Peas
225g Cream Cheese
1 Red Onion
300g Mixed Lettuce
8 Wholewheat Tortillas

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 425ºF.
  2. If frozen, thaw the peas in a bowl.
  3. Toss the chicken with the olive oil, salt and a spice of your choice. Place the chicken on a baking tray and roast for 20 minutes, until the chicken is cooked. Thinly slice the chicken and set aside.
  4. Use a fork to mash the peas with the cream cheese. Add salt and pepper to taste. Thinly slice the onion. Spread the pea-and-cream-cheese mix on the tortillas, then add the chicken, lettuce and onion. For an extra touch, warm the tortillas in a griddle pan. Enjoy!

Nutrition Information per Serving

526 Calories
55g Carbs
45g Protein
13g Fat

Healthy Recipes by Lifesum.

Healthy and Satisfying Chicken Wrap

Healthy and Satisfying Chicken Wrap

