In Good Company: Enemies in the Ring, Friends Outside It 

So no boys allowed at Princess. Why is it important to have a female-only boxing club?

Gong Jin: The male way of fighting is more focused on strength and toughness. For women, it's more about technique, accuracy and the right strategy. In a group with a bunch of boys, I feel like I have to prove myself. I wanted to train with other women, but there was no place for us to practise at the time. That's how it started.

Han Beiying: You don't see a lot of women's boxing gyms in China and, actually, I think we were the only one when we started. It provides a safe place for us to practise where we don't have to worry about the punches being too heavy.

Zhong Zheng: I enjoy the privacy of training with small classes of my close friends, as well as the high level of coaching with women who understand where you're coming from.