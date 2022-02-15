Shoe Storage Options That Will Work for You

A shoe tree or shoe-tree stand is a top-notch shoe organiser and a great addition to a bedroom corner. You can hook your shoes onto one and it spins for easy access. If you tend to switch shoes during the day, going from running shoes to work shoes to those you wear around the house, a shoe tree keeps them all within arm's reach.

There's another type of shoe tree, which is more of an insert than a shoe storage method. It looks like a pair of shoes with a hinge in the middle. Made from wood or plastic, this device not only helps your shoes hold their shape but it can also stop them from getting smelly.

Shoe tree inserts work best with loafers and dress shoes—any shoe that gets misshapen if stepped on or accidentally smashed under something heavy. And you can use them with most of the common shoe storage methods. For boots, look for boot shapers. These take the function a bit further, ensuring the leg of your boot stays in shape. They'll come in handy if you store shoes or boots on the floor, where they have a greater chance of falling over.