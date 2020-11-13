How Recovery Affects Your Immune System

How Your Immune System Works

Quick biology refresher: Your immune system is a complex network of cells and proteins that serves as your body's first and best line of defence against harmful viruses and bacteria. To strengthen it, you want to focus on other areas of wellness—in this case, recovery—that directly affect the network.



"One hard, exhaustive bout of exercise, like going all out for an hour, will decrease the number and function of your white blood cells for a few hours", says Jimmy Bagley, PhD, an associate professor of kinesiology at San Francisco State University. Assuming you don't eat indoors at a restaurant or sip on your friend's smoothie afterwards, that's not a huge deal. But frequent, intense exercise may have a cumulative effect.



"People who exercise too much at a high intensity, without taking proper rest days, tend to have chronically high levels of inflammation", says Gregory Grosicki, PhD, an assistant professor of kinesiology at Georgia Southern University. "The inflammation compounds the more sessions you pile on back to back".