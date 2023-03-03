The Benefits of the Dead Bug Exercise, According to Experts

Although the dead bug exercise belongs in the category of core strengthening moves, it does much more than that, according to Bill Kelley, DPT, CSCS.

In addition to recruiting the hip flexor muscles—five muscles essential for efficient movement—dead bugs also involve your brain.

"The arms and legs moving reciprocally and in opposite directions creates a high mental demand to perform the motion correctly, while keeping the core stabilised", he said.

Rocky Snyder, CSCS and author of the strength training guide, "Return to Center", said that "the purpose of the dead bug exercise is to encourage the muscles that connect the ribcage and pelvis with one another to maintain a level of rigidity while the limbs move".

Having the arms and legs move independent of the hips and torso isn't always an easy feat, Snyder said. "This requires deeper musculature control and strength of the area around the spine".

All of that adds up to better movement, whether you're playing a sport, picking up a laundry basket or sprinting to catch a bus.

(Related: What Is Functional Training?)