How to Find a Compression Sleeve for Calf

Running is far from an injury-free sport. In fact, an October 2004 study in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found as many as 79 percent of runners get injured in a six-month period. The most common injuries were calf strains, calf pain and shin splints.

Taking care of your body prior to, during and after each and every training session is key to avoiding injury. That means warming up properly, wearing the right gear and shoes, or recovering fully between workouts.

Wearing calf compression sleeves may also help reduce your risk of injury by offering an added layer of protection against impact. A March 2021 study in BMC Sports Science, Medicine and Rehabilitation found that wearing calf compression sleeves prevented injury recurrence and reduced symptoms of a current injury for endurance runners.