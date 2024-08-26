The best Nike hiking skirts to shop now
Buying guide
From UV protection and pockets to sweat-wicking and water-repellent fabrics, the best hiking skirts seamlessly blend function with fashion.
Hiking trips require preparation, from deciding where to hike to what to bring. You may have questioned what to wear in changing weather conditions or where to stash your phone and other necessary items. Have you considered a hiking skirt? Skirts and their cousin, the skort, are stylish options for hiking that are not short on function. From moisture-wicking fabric to adjustable lengths and cleverly placed pockets, shop these top choices of the best Nike skirts for hiking.
1. Nike ACG 'Smith Summit' Women's Zip-Off Skirt
The weather can be unpredictable, but this practical zip-off skirt helps prepare you for whatever climate you may encounter. This hiking skirt's durable water-repellent woven fabric with UV protection has you covered rain or shine. A bungee on the hem helps you customise the shape, while the encased elastic waistband with a belt ensures the perfect fit. Storage is also abundant, with multiple pockets and an attached carabiner. If the weather warms up, just zip off the removable bottom skirt.
2. Nike Trail Women's Repel Mid-Rise 12.5cm (approx.) Running Skort with Pockets
Skorts score major points for providing the feel and function of shorts with the style of a skirt. This one's stretchy, built-in shorts and loose outer layer give you freedom to move. Need to shed some clothing? Hang your top or hat on the clever waistband loop. The outer skirt layer with water-repellent fabric helps keep you dry when conditions get wet. Plus, six pockets offer storage galore.
3. Nike ACG 'Snowgrass' Women's UV Skirt
The durable water-repellent fabric with UV protection, multiple pockets and adjustable length make the Snowgrass the ultimate hiking skirt. The built-in functional belt gets you the right fit, while the two-way stretch fabric helps keep you comfortable all day. Two zip pockets, two mesh cargo pockets and a triangle carabiner provide room for all your must-haves. If you come across a pool of water, just shorten the removable longer layer. Need a blanket to sit on? Unsnap it all together.
4. Nike Dri-FIT Bliss Women's Mid-Rise Training Skort
Go from day to night with this versatile training skort. What appears to be your average miniskirt is actually the perfect skirt for hiking and more. Keep comfortable and dry with the soft sweat-wicking fabric designed with Nike Dri-FIT technology, and feel supported with snug inner shorts and a wide waistband above the hips. The slash pockets hold your must-have items.
5. Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Ultra-High-Waisted Skort
This supportive skort can take you to the trail and beyond. The sewn-in shorts and ultra-high waist provide optimal support, while the moisture-wicking technology of the super-soft outer layer helps keep you comfortable and dry in even the most uncomfortable conditions. Place your smartphone in the large drop-in pocket, and you're off.
6. Nike Pro Dri-FIT Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Skort with Pockets
This pocket-heavy skort features the same sweat-wicking technology, supportive inner shorts and comfortable waistband as the Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Ultra-High-Waisted Skort. However, this skort sports additional pockets and a stylish Nike Pro print on the outer mesh panels.
7. Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Dress
Whoever said you can't wear a dress to go hiking? This sustainably minded dress makes preparing for hiking super simple. Constructed from a midweight, peachy-soft ribbed fabric, the dress is stretchy and quick-drying. With its built-in shorts and left pocket, you've got the benefits of a skort without worrying about a waistband.
8. Nike Dri-FIT Advantage Women's Long Golf Skirt
If you're looking for a bit more coverage, this practical long golf skirt has you covered—literally. This skirt can easily take you from the course to the trails and beyond. The lightweight Dri-FIT sweat-wicking fabric helps keep you dry, and the longer, stretchy inner shorts add support. Multiple pockets help keep your essentials handy while you're on the move.
Words by Erica Brooke Gordon