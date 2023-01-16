At the end of his 1989–1990 season, it was clear Jordan was better than ever. Outdoing his own previous best records, he tallied 69 points against Cleveland and hit 92 three-pointers, compared to only 58 in all his prior seasons combined. It appeared he was just getting warmed up. Introduced to the world by Spike Lee's iconic character Mars Blackmon, the AJ5 was released in 1990.