Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Running
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
        4. /
      4. Trousers & Tights
        5. /
      5. Crops & Capris

      Women's Running Crops & Capris

      Tights & LeggingsCrops & Capris
      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Sizing 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Running
      Brand 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Just In
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      S$135
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise Crop Running Leggings
      Just In
      Nike Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise Crop Running Leggings
      S$69
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
      S$129
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
      Just In
      Nike Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
      S$99
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Gradient-Dye Running Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Gradient-Dye Running Leggings with Pockets
      S$99
      Nike Air Dri-FIT
      Nike Air Dri-FIT Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Dri-FIT
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Trousers
      Nike Air Fast
      Nike Air Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
      S$135
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      S$99
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      S$65
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
      Just In
      Nike Air
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
      S$99