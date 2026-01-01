  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Bottoms
    3. /
  3. Shorts

Women's Brown Shorts

(10)
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx) Trail Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx) Trail Running Shorts
S$99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
S$99
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 5cm (approx.) Shorts
Promo Exclusion
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 5cm (approx.) Shorts
S$95

Online Exclusive

Nike Sportswear Airreverent
Nike Sportswear Airreverent Women's Low-Rise Shorts
Nike Sportswear Airreverent
Women's Low-Rise Shorts
S$139
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Mid-Rise Loose 12.5cm (approx.) Cargo Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Women's Mid-Rise Loose 12.5cm (approx.) Cargo Shorts
S$89
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Women's Shorts
Jordan Flight Fleece
Women's Shorts
S$99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose High-Waisted Lightweight Ripstop Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose High-Waisted Lightweight Ripstop Shorts
S$79
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Promo Exclusion
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
S$99
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Promo Exclusion
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
S$95

Online Exclusive

NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Shorts
Promo Exclusion
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Shorts
S$99

Online Exclusive